Numerous banners of different accomplishments hang on the walls of the Chaska High School main gymnasium.
Conference championships, state tournament appearances and championships from different years are highlighted on banners for football, girls basketball, volleyball, among others. But first-year head coach Chris Orcutt noticed one banner was missing.
“[Orcutt] was really moved by the fact that Chaska boys lacrosse didn’t even have a banner up and he found it in the storage closet,” junior lacrosse captain Ayden Ince said.
Orcutt and the Hawks are looking to change that and add accomplishments to their banner, first by creating a strong culture that gets athletes excited about lacrosse at the school. Once that is established, Chaska is then focused on winning games and proving the team can hang with some of the best in the state.
It is safe to say Orcutt and the team captains have worked hard on building the excitement about Chaska lacrosse. After recruiting players from other sports like football and getting new players to try some captain’s practices, this year’s roster has already set a program record for the number of participants with 52 players between the different team levels.
Players believe Orcutt’s passion for the athletes and the sport has been one significant factor in the team growth and belief they can be successful.
“It’s great seeing his energy,” senior captain Xavier Harvieux said. “He’s super passionate about us… Everyone’s ready to go and excited to play.”
Chaska finished last season 7-8 with a 12-5 playoff win over Holy Family in the first round of the Section 2 tournament before losing 21-2 to Chanhassen. Since 2014 the Hawks have only had three winning seasons.
The Hawks have players returning to the lineup like Harvieux who led the team in points last season with 36 as well as other senior captains in Liam Pfieffer and Austan Harmsen. The program will also look to incorporate several incoming underclassmen as newcomers into the lineup. Senior captain Devon Kaiser is also a newcomer to the team after moving from New Prague to Chaska and also looks to make an impact on the defensive side of the field.
Ahead of their team scrimmage against Monticello April 10, the team captains said they believe Chaska can surprise its opponents with a physical style of play. With it being a brand new season with every team getting a fresh start, the Hawks think they can make it to state.
“Nobody’s expecting us to come out and fire like the way we’re going to fire,” Kaiser said.
Chaska’s quest to add to its banner starts April 15 at Shakopee, last season’s section 2 runner-up. Other notable games on the Hawks’ schedule include April 27 against Section 2 defending champion Chanhassen and May 2 at Benilde-St. Margaret’s, the state’s defending champion on the boys’ side. The Section 2 tournament begins the week of May 29 with the Class A state tournament set for June 13-17 at Stillwater and White Bear Lake High Schools.
“This is probably the best Chaska’s ever looked… this year’s going to be a highlight point for Chaska, a big turnaround stage,” Pfieffer said.