The Chaska boys soccer team wants the 2023 season to be defined by one word: shokunin.
A Japanese word that is often translated to ‘craftsman’ or ‘artisan,’ shokunin involves a person mastering their profession. The coaches impressed this word upon the players early in the season, and the team has taken it to heart during practices and focusing on little details.
“It’s all about making sure you are at the best of your ability at every little thing you’re going to need to do throughout every game at practice and you just have the right mindset so that you know you can and will achieve what you set out to do,” senior defender and captain Bennett Adams said.
Chaska had a 3-7-5 overall record and a 1-3-3 Metro West Conference record in 2022. With a new season underway, the Hawks are excited about how mastering their craft can translate to different results on the field.
“Just from the past two seasons I feel like we’ve been building but I’m excited to see what we’re going to do this year,” senior defender and captain Ethan Schneider said.
After graduating just four seniors from last season’s roster, Adams said the roster is a fun makeup of seniors and other younger players. The Hawks’ varsity lineup from the starting 11 to bench players is more evenly matched, making it important for each player to continue to perfect their own craft every day.
“It shows everybody that your spot could get taken so you keep your work rate up high,” Adams said.
Offensively, the Hawks return their leading scorer from a season ago in senior forward and captain Cristopher Corrales-Castro. Corrales-Castro finished 2022 with eight goals in 15 games. Defensively, senior goalkeeper and captain Quinton Geddes also returns after leading Chaska in minutes played as a junior.
One area the captains want to perfect after playing games early in the season is the speed of play during the game.
“We just got to start playing faster,” Geddes said. “I think if we play faster we can control games with the pace.”
By perfecting their craft as individuals and a team, Chaska hopes to win the Metro West Conference for the first time since 2020 when the team had a 9-1-1 conference record. The Hawks kicked off conference play with a 3-0 win against Waconia Sept. 7.
“I think we have the team for it and I know other teams in this conference are strong but I think we have a chance to compete with other teams this year unlike the last few years,” Geddes said.
Chaska also has the goal of making it past the section 2AAA quarterfinal round. The Hawks have not won a section tournament game since 2014 when the team won the section 6A championship and tied with Mankato West in the Class A third place game.
Chaska hosts Chanhassen Sept. 14 in the team’s second Metro West Conference matchup of the season. Other notable games include at St. Louis Park Sept. 18 and Delano Sept. 26 along with hosting 2022 Metro West champion Orono Sept. 30.
“There’s a lot of games on our schedule that we’ll have challenging opponents but games we can and should win,” Adams said. “It’s exciting to have the opportunity to prove ourselves.”
The Hawks finish the regular season with a home game against Hopkins Oct. 7. The section 2AAA tournament begins Oct. 10 with semifinal games Oct. 12 and the section championship game set for Oct. 17. The Class AAA state tournament takes place Oct. 24-26 and Oct. 31-Nov. 3.