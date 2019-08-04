Two-run games twice in the regular season, Chaska knew it was going to be a fight against Burnsville in a best-of-three series in the Region 3B playoffs.
Both playoff games, the Cubs found themselves trailing. Both games, the Cubs strung together a few hits, doing just enough to return to the Class B State Amateur Baseball Tournament once more.
Chaska beat Burnville, the fifth seed in Region 3B, by scores of 4-3 and 3-2. The Cubs enter state with a 22-8 record.
Tyler Peterson got the Cubs on the board in the sixth inning -- despite playing at home at Athletic Park, Chaska was the visiting team -- with a two-out single, scoring Matt Halloran from second base.
The next inning, following singles from Dylan Peterson and Tony Lane, a walk to Justin Johnson to load the bases, Jon Leighton lifted a fly ball to the outfield to tie the game at two.
Halloran, like he has all season, his first with Chaska, came through with the clutch hit, the eventual winning RBI at 3-2.
Pete Ohnsorg, who has logged nearly 500 innings as a Chaska Cub, pitched a complete game, fanning eight batters in scattering eight hits with two earned runs allowed.
Ohnsorg set down nine of the final 10 batters faced after Chaska took the lead in the seventh inning.
Chaska, the No. 2 seed in Region 3B, plays the winner of Eagan and Victoria in the first seeding game Saturday at Chanhassen. The loser is the No. 3 seed to state with the winner getting a crack at the top-ranked Red Birds in the second contest with the top seed on the line.
SERIES SWEEP
Though faced with a little more fight than expected, top-ranked Chanhassen is headed back to the Class B State Amateur Baseball Tournament to defend its title.
The Red Birds finished off a series sweep of seventh-seeded Prior Lake by a 12-7 score Aug. 4 at Veterans Field in Memorial Park.
Chanhassen hosts a seeding series Saturday at its home field. Chaska will face the winner of Eagan and Victoria in the first game with the winner staying to play the Red Birds for the No. 1 and 2 seeds out of Region 3B.
Chanhassen pounded out 13 hits in game two, a three-run homer from Ryan Diers giving his team a 4-2 lead in the fourth inning.
The Red Birds kept adding to the total, a four-run eighth inning sealing the win. Justin Anderson had an RBI-double, while Garrett Fischer had a run-scoring single to cap the scoring.
Logan Spitzack earned the win over five innings with Miles Nablo striking out five of eight batters faced.
ALL KNOTTED UP
Eagan and Victoria is what you'd expect from seeds three and four.
A pair of one-run games, a third contest needed to decide the series.
Victoria went on the road Sunday, coming home with a 5-3 win at Goat Hill Park in Eagan, evening the series at one game apiece.
A third an deciding game to advance to state will be played Tuesday night, Aug. 6, in Victoria at 7:30 p.m.
Single runs in five of nine innings was enough for a game two victory.
RBIs from Carter Schmidt and Hunter Even spotted Victoria a 2-0 lead early on before a Joey Costello sacrifice fly pushed the advantage to three. Mitchell Olson singled and Cole Sweeney doubled to start the fifth-inning threat.
Schmidt's fly ball out in the seventh inning produced a run and a 4-1 lead. That run loomed large when Eagan's Roy Larson cranked a two-run blast over the straightaway center field fence to cut the deficit to 4-3.
A heads up play from Sweeney -- taking first on a dropped third strike, catching the pitcher napping, only to get third on the throw, set-up a Matt Dolan sacrifice fly at 5-3.
Corey Binger worked the final two innings, facing the minimum, with a strikeout, for the save. Riley Sweeney threw seven solid innings, fanning five batters in giving up two earned runs.
Tuesday's winner will play Chaska on Sat, Aug. 10 in a seeding game in Chanhassen.
The loser has another crack at state, hosting Thursday's winner of Prior Lake and Burnsville at 7:30 p.m. on Friday, Aug. 9 with the fourth seed into state on the line.