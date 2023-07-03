Blake Eiden

Chaska Cubs pitcher Blake Eiden delivers a pitch during the Cubs’ 4-2 win over the Lyon’s Pub Warriors June 21.

 File Photo by Brendan O’Brien/Southwest News Media

Baseball goes hand-in-hand with summer every year, with players preparing for high school or college seasons or just continuing to play for the love of the game. Here is a look at results for area legion and amateur baseball teams as of June 30.

Legion baseball

Tags

Events