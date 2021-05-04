The 2021 Chaska Cubs Lead-Off Party is back, scheduled for Saturday, May 8, from 4 to 7 p.m. outdoors at Athletic Park. Food specials will be available for purchase.
2021 season passes will also be available for purchase. A Dugout Club pass includes free admission to all regular season games and each pass has punches for five popcorns and five beverages. Additional options include a 2021 Dugout Club T-shirt.
Chaska, which beat Le Sueur 13-0 in the season opener May 2, opens the home schedule May 11 and 14 versus the Minneapolis Cobras and New Prague.