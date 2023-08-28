A three-loss season in football can be deemed as a success by several programs.
But for a program like Chaska — a team that lost just five games in the previous three seasons and won the Class 5A state championship in 2019 — three losses, including two one-possession games, is something the program hopes to erase heading into 2023.
“Chaska is traditionally a winning program so with those losses that we could’ve won, it hurt,” senior captain and running back Tate Miller said.
The Hawks finished with a 7-3 overall record in 2022 including a one-point loss to Chanhassen Sept. 9, an eight-point loss to Waconia Sept. 23 and a season-ending 31-6 loss to Mankato West in the section 2AAAAA semifinal Oct. 29. With all of those opponents on the schedule, Chaska has revenge on its mind to continue its winning ways.
The path to winning games can be easily broken down into two words, according to senior captain and linebacker Carl Gulland: effort and preparation. Gulland said the program is based around how dedicated every player is to the Hawks’ family.
“All the success we’re going to have is all based on how much effort we’re putting in and how much time we’re putting in now,” Gulland said.
As a primarily running team, Chaska will be looking to fill the void with new players. The Hawks graduated their top two rushing leaders from last season in running back Reese Turner and quarterback Jamarrius Courtney. Turner finished with 1,001 yards compared to Courtney’s 905. Incoming senior quarterback Carson Vollbrecht is the team’s leading returning rusher with 44 yards.
Defensively, Chaska graduated four of its top five leading tacklers from 2022. Gulland is the leading returner in tackles with 46, while junior linebacker Josh Wedel finished with 43 tackles.
While the Hawks will be without several seniors from last year’s roster on both sides of the ball, senior captain and running back Nevin Krause said his goal as one of the leaders of the team is to help make sure players are organized and feel that they also can lead the team.
“I’m excited to see what we can do,” Miller added. “We’ve got a lot of inexperienced players, it’ll be fun to see what we can do and it’ll be a fun season.”
The season starts with a newer regular season foe for Chaska, as the Hawks kick off the 2023 season on the road Sept. 1 at Alexandria. The Cardinals finished with a 4-6 overall record in 2022 including a 35-28 loss to Moorhead in the section 8AAAAA semifinal.
“It’s great to see new opponents and different teams, it’ll be an exciting game,” Gulland said.
The Hawks’ first home game of the season is Sept. 8 against New Prague. Other key games on the schedule for Chaska include at Mankato West Sept. 22, Waconia Oct. 6 and at Chanhassen Oct. 13.
Prior to losing to the Storm last season, the Hawks won the Jug rivalry game three of the last four seasons. The past three matchups have been decided by five points or less.
“Senior year, you obviously want to play at home in front of your home fans, but I feel like it will be fun going to [Chanhassen’s] place,” Miller said.
The section 2AAAAA tournament begins Oct. 24 with the championship game set for Nov. 3. Section 2AAAAA has just five teams, meaning the No. 4 and 5 seeds will play each other Oct. 24 while the top three seeds will play Oct. 28, making a top-three seed more valuable.
“It’s huge, you get an extra day of rest and see who you’re going to play from that game,” Gulland said.