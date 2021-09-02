Looking back at the last eight seasons, across the Class 5A landscape in Minnesota football, it's hard to find many programs that have had the year in and year out success of Chaska.
The simple answer for why is development. Graduation is something that happens in all programs, but the Hawks have been able to plug and play with the next crop of players each fall.
For the 2021 season, familiar names within in the program are ready to take the next step in role on the team.
"We lose a lot in production, but we have guys and athletes that learned from those guys and are ready to step in. I think we've set those expectations where guys step in and don't want to miss a beat," Chaska head football coach Bryan Dahl said.
Chaska, which opens the season at Bloomington Jefferson at 7 p.m. on Thursday, Sept. 2, has the pieces to be a section contender again in 2021.
Junior Brayden Sanders, who appeared in six games last season at quarterback, starting in a playoff game with Mankato West, fits the dual threat model that Chaska has found success with over the years.
Sanders averaged more than five yards per carry, scoring twice on the ground in 2020. He completed 17-of-36 passes for 231 yards and four touchdowns through the air.
"Brayden throws the ball well. He certainly can move. A good athlete. He gives our offense different things we can do. He's looked good at camp, so we feel good about him at quarterback," Dahl said.
While Chaska lost its leading rusher in Dewandis Youmans and top pass catchers Ethan Bachmann and Nic Snuggerud, a host of varsity experienced specialists will see increased workload.
Running back Jack Boyle, who saw his carry numbers jump as the 2020 season went on, a total of 19 rushes for 99 yards in the season finale, ran for 355 yards and four touchdowns as a junior.
Seniors Karver Miller and Colin Dussault are two receivers Sanders will look to often. Dussault, at six feet, five inches, already has two Division II offers. He was a man among boys at a team scrimmage in Mahtomedi on Saturday.
"We're really pleased with their development and work ethic. Colin on the edge looks tremendous. Jack Boyle has done some good things. He's running so physical. Karver Miller, he really fits into a role like we had Snuggerud in. He can play a lot of different positions," Dahl said.
Experience in the trenches is something Chaska has plenty of. That and beef.
Senior Ryan Mercer along with juniors Kaleb Rector and Leo Smalley all saw significant playing time a year ago. Senior Colton Rada, out for 2020, adds a huge missing piece to the offensive line this season.
"We were able to get some sophomores some game experience last year. High school football in Minnesota, you have to be good in the trenches to carry your team late in the season. I'm pleased with their effort. They've done what we've asked, worked hard together. Those line guys, it's a thankless job, and we're definitely thankful for the guys we have," Dahl said.
Chaska's 2020 defense was "raw," Dahl said. The 2021 version, while an athletic bunch, is also green. At an early practice, the question was posed to the defensive group who had played significant roles last year. Two guys raised their hands.
Seniors Max Hatfield at end, Nolan Kemp at cornerback and linebacker Christian Rolff have the most experience on the defensive side of the ball.
"It's hard to replicate those in-game situations. Everything that goes on pre-snap. I thought at the scrimmage we looked good. We saw what we needed to see and stayed healthy. It was good to get some game action under our belts," Dahl said.
Chaska has beaten Bloomington Jefferson nine consecutive times, twice in the playoffs, since district football began in 2014.
The home opener is Friday, Sept. 10, in the Jug game with Chanhassen, which will also serve at Tackle Cancer Night.
HOLY FAMILY CATHOLIC
Ian Parzyck has coached them all. Mr. Football Peter Westerhaus. The Roane brothers. Current Minnesota Gophers Axel and Jackson Ruschmeyer. While he's the first-year head coach, he's the 20-year veteran of the staff.
The fire burns within Parzyck for Holy Family Catholic, and its football team.
Getting Holy Family Catholic back to a point where they are contending for section titles, playing in the state tournament, will be a steady climb. The roster sits at 34 players between grades 10 and 12.
The Fire are a young team, with only seven seniors, coming off a 1-6 season in 2020. For Parzyck in year No. 1, expectations are as simple as "to be competitive, and to build our program."
Fourteen freshman are out for football. The classes ahead of them have 16 and 11. To build the program will require hard work and year-round passion, something Parzyck exudes. Holy Family Catholic has to be home for these kids.
It's why Fire players, hours after a Saturday scrimmage, were volunteering in the community at Sunset Fest at St. Victoria's.
On the football field, Parzyck looks at daily growth as well from each player. Can you say you took a step forward today?
Holy Family Catholic will likely start the season with two sophomores in the backfield in quarterback Gavin Frye and running back DJ Pegues, who hit the field as a freshman in 2020.
Junior receiver Kieran Paidosh, a "jack of all trades" player, could be Frye's go-to-target. Senior tight end Nick Charpentier, captain along with senior linemen Ethan Livermore, is another receiving threat at tight end with his 6'3" frame.
Livermore and Ben Gallus, a 245-pound, 6'3" junior, will pave the way for the Fire in the trenches.
Parzyck, who will still assume the defensive coordinator role, will have some new athletes at key positions in linebackers Eddie Diminnie (senior) and Michael Richelsen (junior), lineman Alex Beer (senior) and linebacker/defensive back Bennett Russo (junior).
"Young players must step up and produce right away. How fast they mature will determine the trajectory of our season," Parzyck said.
Holy Family Catholic, on the road Sept. 2 and 10, at Albany and Litchfield, open the home schedule Sept. 17 versus New London-Spicer.