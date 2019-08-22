Chaska, less than 10 months removed from a Class 5A State Tournament contest played at the Minnesota Vikings' TCO Stadium in Eagan, the Hawks football team is headed back.
The Minnesota Vikings on Wednesday announced six high school football teams have been scheduled to participate in the second season of the Vikings Prep Spotlight presented by FVP at TCO Stadium.
The teams will meet in regular-season games, enjoying a unique opportunity to compete at the same venue that has hosted the Vikings annual night practice since opening in 2018.
Chaska takes on Apple Valley, the home team, on Friday, Sept. 27 at 7 p.m. The Hawks beat the Eagles 20-17 in 2017 and 64-0 in 2018.
Other games at TCO this season are:
Friday, Sept. 20: Eden Prairie vs. Shakopee, 7 p.m.
Saturday, Sept. 28: Rochester Mayo vs. Mankato West, 6 p.m.
The games will be broadcast by FOX 9+ TV (channel 9.2).
The Vikings Prep Spotlight is a way for TCO Performance Center and TCO Stadium to help the Vikings continue its commitment to youth and high school football. Five high school games were hosted in 2018.
"High school football is one of our greatest traditions in America," Vikings General Manager Rick Spielman said. "The values and lessons our game teaches young people are foundations they carry on for the rest of their lives. We are proud to share our field with the next generation of football players and hope they make memories for a lifetime."
Tickets will be sold at participating schools under the pricing that is used for the hosting team's home games. A limited number of walk-up tickets will be available.
Ticketed student fans will be offered discounted admission ($10) to the Minnesota Vikings Museum.
Parking is free, and fans can access lots via Vikings Parkway or Ames Crossing, using the 2600 Vikings Circle address as a location.