Chaska, less than 10 months removed from a Class 5A State Tournament contest played at the Minnesota Vikings' Twin Cities Orthopedics Performance Center in Eagan, the Hawks football team is headed back.
The Minnesota Vikings announced last month six high school football teams have been scheduled to participate in the second season of the Vikings Prep Spotlight presented by FVP at TCO Stadium.
The teams will meet in regular-season games, enjoying a unique opportunity to compete at the same venue that has hosted the Vikings annual night practice since opening in 2018.
Chaska takes on Apple Valley, the home team, on Friday, Sept. 27 at 7 p.m. The Hawks beat the Eagles 20-17 in 2017 and 64-0 in 2018. Gates open at 5:30 p.m.
Chaska head football coach Bryan Dahl has heard a lot of comments about the hope for better weather than the last time around where it was around 20 degrees.
"We're blessed to be able to play in that game again. It's great for our kids. We're super thankful to the Vikings for letting high school games over there. It was really neat for the kids to go over, watch practice, some of the Vikings came over and talked with the kids. The team is excited to go back and play there again when it's a bit warmer. It's definitely going to be a different experience than most games," Dahl said.
Pre-sale tickets for the game are on sale beginning on Thursday, Sept. 12 on weekdays from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. in the athletic office. Pre-sale tickets mustbe purchased by noon on Wednesday, Sept. 25.
There will also be free fan buses offered to Chaska High School students.
A limited number of walk-up tickets will be available.
Ticketed student fans will be offered discounted admission ($10) to the Minnesota Vikings Museum.
Parking is free, and fans can access lots via Vikings Parkway or Ames Crossing, using the 2600 Vikings Circle address as a location.
Other games at TCO Performance Center this season are:
Friday, Sept. 20: Eden Prairie vs. Shakopee, 7 p.m.
Saturday, Sept. 28: Rochester Mayo vs. Mankato West, 6 p.m.
The games will be broadcast by FOX 9+ TV (channel 9.2).
The Vikings Prep Spotlight is a way for TCO Performance Center and TCO Stadium to help the Vikings continue its commitment to youth and high school football. Five high school games were hosted in 2018.
"High school football is one of our greatest traditions in America," Vikings General Manager Rick Spielman said. "The values and lessons our game teaches young people are foundations they carry on for the rest of their lives. We are proud to share our field with the next generation of football players and hope they make memories for a lifetime."