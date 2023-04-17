The Chaska girls lacrosse team is aiming to make this season different from the past.
With a winning record in 2022, the Hawks’ season ended in the Section 2 semifinal to area rival Chanhassen. Now with a fast team mixed with five veteran leaders and several young newcomers, the players and coaches believe they can have a more successful season, and the positive energy has been palpable throughout the team.
“Everyone just seems really excited this year,” head coach Lauren Koloski said. “In our first scrimmage this year, we told everyone to come at a certain time and the whole team came five minutes early, ready to go and excited. That just shows right there everyone wants to have a great season.”
Chaska finished last season with an 11-4 overall record, with three of its losses coming against Class A state tournament teams. The Hawks also tied for third in the Metro West Conference standings as well, their best finish since 2017. The performance was good enough for a top-four seed in the Section 2 tournament and a first-round bye.
One of the challenges in front of the team is losing 11 seniors from 2022. Chaska, however, feels that despite a loss like this that they have a generally stronger team in 2023. Senior captains Josie Lakosky (128 points) and Kennedy Sanders (111) return as the team leaders in points the past two seasons, and Chaska has younger players new to the varsity lineup they expect to step up.
Other players expected to step up for the Chaska attack include senior captain Lilly Thomas, along with fellow senior Josie Weiler and juniors Morghan Pollack and Sara Siman. On defense, senior captain Grace Rydeen will lead the Hawks with junior Brayden Schmitz and sophomores Cassie Clay and Allison Manion.
Another player the Hawks expect to step up is freshman goalie Kamryn Remick. As the only freshman on the varsity team, Remick takes over from former goalie Megan Jirele. Assistant coach Siri Olson said she is excited to see how Remick plays after working hard in the offseason to compete for the position.
Chaska’s schedule includes games against several top programs in the state, including hosting Eden Prairie April 22, Benilde-St. Margaret’s May 2 and Minnetonka May 22 as well as traveling to Chanhassen April 27. Senior captain Lilly Thomas said some of the top teams have overlooked Chaska in the past, so she and the rest of the Hawks are excited to give them their best effort.
“It’s going to be interesting for all our games because we’re bringing out such a new team, so other teams might not know what to expect from us this year,” senior captain Grace Rydeen said.
Some of the matchups will bring out some friendly rivalries for the Hawks’ players and coaches. Against Minnetonka, Koloski will be coaching against a relative in current Skippers’ head coach and former Hawks’ assistant coach Chandler DeZellar. Rydeen also wants to beat Minnetonka as her sister, Anna, is an assistant. When Chaska plays Chanhassen, Koloski and Olson will also be facing off against Storm head coach Carly Goetz for the first time, who they coached and played with, respectively.
Chaska begins the season against Shakopee April 15. The section tournament begins the week of May 29 with the Class A state tournament taking place June 13-17 at Stillwater and White Bear Lake High Schools. The Hawks did not yet talk about team goals, but see the state tournament as being possible.
“We think that if we work hard and put the effort into it, we can do it,” Koloski said.