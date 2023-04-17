Josie Lakosky

Now a senior captain, Chaska’s Josie Lakosky goes for a ground ball during a 16-5 win over Waconia May 24 last season.

 Photo courtesy of Amara Peterson Photography

The Chaska girls lacrosse team is aiming to make this season different from the past.

With a winning record in 2022, the Hawks’ season ended in the Section 2 semifinal to area rival Chanhassen. Now with a fast team mixed with five veteran leaders and several young newcomers, the players and coaches believe they can have a more successful season, and the positive energy has been palpable throughout the team.

