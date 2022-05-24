Chaska girls golf coach Pam Schmillen will be inducted into the Minnesota Golf coaches association Hall of Fame.
“I am excited to hear Coach Schmillen has been recognized by her coaching peers for her outstanding coaching service here at Chaska High School and within the greater Minnesota girls golf community. She is a recent Chaska High School Hall of Fame inductee and has absolutely earned this Minnesota Golf Hall of Fame recognition. I am extremely grateful for her years of coaching service, growing and developing the young women within our Chaska girls golf program,” Chaska athletic director Jon Summer said.
Schmillen has been coaching the Hawks since 1989. She came to love golf when she attended Minnesota State University, Mankato and took a course about the sport.
“Getting inducted into the hall of fame is the culmination of so many years of getting to work with kids, provide programs and get girls excited about golf,” Schmillen said.
The induction ceremony will be on June 13 at the Earl Brown Center in Brooklyn Park, before the state tournament begins.