The Chaska baseball team has the talent back to contend in Section 2AAAA this spring.
The Hawks got the season off to a strong start April 11 with a 3-0 home victory over St. Louis Park in Metro West Conference play. Senior Nolan Kemp pitched six shutout innings with 12 strikeouts to lead the way.
Senior Thomas Hanson picked up the save for Chaska with with a scoreless seventh inning with two strikeouts.
Like every other team in state, the Hawks have been fighting the unfavorably cold spring weather. The Hawks' second league game at Bloomington Jefferson was postponed due to field conditions.
Chaska finished 5-4 in the conference last year and was 11-11 overall. The Hawks were 0-2 in the Section 2AAAA playoffs.
Minnetonka won the section title last spring and is the only team from Section 2AAAA ranked in the Class 4A preseason poll by the Minnesota Baseball Coaches Association. The Skippers opened at No. 8.
The rest of the field includes Eden Prairie, Prior Lake, Waconia, Bloomington Jefferson, Shakopee and Chanhassen.
"We expect to compete for a conference and section championship," Chaska coach Craig Baumann said.
The last conference title the Hawks won was in 2017. The team also won the league crown in 2015, the first year of the Metro West Conference.
The last time Chaska has been to state was in 2008.
Baumann said Section 2AAAA is like a mini state tourney. It's that difficult.
"Any team in our section has the ability to catch lightning in a bottle and win," he said. "They all are really good programs with top-end talent."
In the win over St. Louis Park in the opener, Chaska scored two runs in the first inning and one more in the third. That's all Kemp would need as he worked around four walks in his six innings.
Senior Henry Bushey led Chaska at the plate going 1 for 2 with a double, RBI and a run scored. Senior Drew Benson and junior Maddox Foss each had a hit and an RBI for the Hawks.
Seniors Karver Miller, Dayne McNaughton, Adam Hanson and Anthony Steinhoff, Foss and Benson are all expected to get innings on the mound this spring, along with Kemp and Thomas Hanson.
Foss, Bushey and Benson return to the infield, while Kemp, Miller and Adam Hanson will be in the outfield, along with senior Riley Killian.
McNaughton will be behind the plate, along with senior Nick Ekstrum seeing time at catcher.
Chaska will get Minnetonka May 24 at home before ending the regular season against Elk River May 25.
Section 2AAAA play starts May 30 with the first round with the title game set for June 10.
The Class 4A state tournament will be June 16-18. The first two rounds are CHS Field in St. Paul with the title games for all four classes at Target Field in Minneapolis.
Farmington is the defending champion, beating Park 12-10 in last year’s title game.
Chaska's other state appearances outside of 2008 are 1986, 1993 and 1997.