It was a play Chaska had run dozens of times this season. Yet at shootaround April 9, hours before the Minnesota State High School League Class 4A Girls Basketball Championship, coach Tara Seifert wanted to practice it.
Just in case it was needed.
With 12.2 seconds left, Chaska and Rosemount tied at 43, Kelsey Willems' inbounds pass found the hands of point guard Kennedy Sanders. After one dribble Sanders threw a bounce pass to Mallory Heyer at the free-throw line.
Senior captain Kaylee Van Eps, starting at the top of the key ran a loop, beating her defender to the right block, a perfect pass from Heyer, a perfect finish from Van Eps.
A perfect season for Chaska. A perfect conclusion, the program's first state championship in a 45-43 win.
"It's a play we work on all the time in practice. We felt like the play was going to be open. I wanted that lay-up more than anything. It was the perfect pass from Mal. I'm so happy I made the shot. There were so many emotions with the shot. It's something I'll remember forever, Van Eps said.
"I'll remember this team. Everything we did in this game, in this season, to get to this point where we can call ourselves state champions," she added.
Rosemount, with 5.7 seconds left, did have one final possession, a long 3-point attempt striking the left side of the iron, sending the Hawks onto the court in celebration, while Chaska fans in-person and watching from home were able to take a sigh of relief.
"Going in, we knew it wasn't going to be easy. We knew there was going to be a lot of defense. We knew at times things weren't going to go our way. This team has gone through so much adversity. COVID, the two-week quarantine. That overtime win on senior night, beating Minnetonka. Coming back to beat Wayzata at their gym. It was games like those that helped us in a game like this. To be ready to make one more play than the other team," Van Eps said.
Coming off an emotional semifinal win over nationally No. 1-ranked Hopkins, snapping a 78-game winning streak, everyone wondered how Chas would respond in the finals.
A game billed as one of the elite offenses in the state in Chaska, which had not been held below 60 points in a game all season, and Rosemount, which held teams to 37.3 points per game defensively, tops in Class 4A.
It was evident throughout a Hawks victory would be a grind, the largest lead seven points in the first half. Even though Rosemount held an advantage for just 31 total seconds, it never felt lopsided.
Chaska made six 3-pointers, Rosemount did, too. Chaska shot around 40 percent from the field, Rosemount did, too.
Too close for comfort.
"Those last seconds were crazy. We scored that bucket, took the lead, and there was a timeout. We were pretty excited, cheering, but we knew we had to compose ourselves, play defense. We knew they had enough time to get down the court and score," Willems said.
Heyer, held to a season-low seven points, scored twice in the closing minutes on assists from Van Eps, to give Chaska the 43-39 lead.
While the Hawks were unable to add to the lead, Rosemount was unable to cut into the deficit, missing four shots and turning the ball over twice. Eventually the Irish cashed in, a back-door cut resulting in a Nicole O'Neil lay-up before a baseball throw inbounds pass was intercepted, leading to a tying score from Tayah Leenderts.
"There was a timeout with like four minutes to go, and Coach T tells us 'this is the last four minutes of your season. Put everything out there.' I think we did that to get the win," Van Eps said.
Rosemount's Helen Staley, dominating at times in the paint, scoring 14 of her game-high 17 in the second half, had a chance in the final seconds from NBA range for the game-winner, the shot drawing iron as the horn blew.
"I was so happy. I wanted to cry, but no tears came out. I was just so proud of everyone. Proud of myself for the game I played. We did what we needed to do to win that game," Van Eps said.
Van Eps, after the trophy presentation, ran across the court to console Staley, a Minnesota Fury teammate, who will play for Oakland University next season.
"It is so hard to get to the state tournament. To get there, upset Hopkins, the No. 1 team in the country, and then for our girls to have the resilience to pull out a two-point victory for the state title, I cannot express how much I love you guys and how proud I am," said Seifert at the welcome home celebration outdoors at the football stadium at Chaska High School.
Chaska, facing a zone defense early on, jumped out to a 10-4 lead on a pair of Willems 3-pointers. The senior scored eight of the Hawks' first 10 points.
With Rosemount doubling Heyer every time she touched the ball, packing the paint to prevent Sanders drives, it meant secondary scorers were going to have to step up for Chaska.
Willems, held without a point versus Hopkins, was 3-of-5 from outside, tying Van Eps for the team-lead with 11 points.
Ashley Schuelke and Kendall Karrmann also added 3-pointers in the second half.
"There's a lot of games where teams are looking out for Mallory, looking out for Kennedy, and Kaylee. When they're getting guarded, it's time for other players to step up and tonight was my turn. It was my game to step up and help my team win the game," Willems said.
With Sanders on the bench for nine minutes in the second half with two fouls, Chaska's offensive attack sputtered, a 19-14 halftime lead.
Sanders scored twice to start the second half, but Rosemount had an answer in Staley. The senior 1,000-point scorer netted 10 straight points, 12 of 15 for the Irish, tying the game at 34.
An second O'Neil 3-pointer for the half gave Rosemount its first and only lead at 37-36. Cool and calm, Willems countered at 39-37 with a 3-pointer of her own.
Sanders finished with 10 points and six rebounds, while Van Eps added eight assists and two blocks to her 11 points.
Chaska completed the 2021 season with an 18-0 record.
"This means everything," said Willems, one of three seniors along with Van Eps and Kayla Hendrickson. "This is something we have been working for since the first day of practice this season. It just feels crazy good. To work for something like this, so much, it feels good. I'm so happy right now."
"I'm so excited to put a banner up in our gym. ... We got football, we got boys basketball, we got volleyball, and now we have girls basketball," Seifert said.