The Chaska Post 57 senior Legion baseball team might have a new face at the helm, but the team is full of senior leadership and plans to continue its ongoing culture.
Head coach David Verduzco is in his first season coaching the Chaska Legion team and is excited to work with the players. With eight seniors on the team who also played for the Chaska High School varsity team, Verduzco, however, does not plan on changing much from past coaching.
“The mantra is that we were going to play loose, and we're going to compete,” Verduzco said. “And for this program, they’ve just been very competitive just decades after decades, and I want to continue that.”
Along with that comes a level of accountability given to the players. Verduzco said he does not like to overcoach the team and wants the players to compete in a relaxed environment.
Chaska has plenty of senior depth throughout its roster, including Grant Hallman on the mound who has impressed Verduzco. Rheghon Larson, Mason McGowan and underclassmen Jacob Welter and Owen Strey have also been producing well at the plate, according to Verduzco.
Strey and Jackson Hoye make up the middle of an infield for Post 57 that Verduzco said has already turned four doubles plays, more than what the team did during the high school season. While the team has had strong performances from players, what Verduzco is happiest with is the interaction between teammates.
“The player's engagement towards one another is really really good to see. I mean, it's never negative. They hold each other accountable, which is great. But they're a good group of kids that just just play really well,” Verduzco said.
The team environment is meant to be relaxed and fun for the players, especially coming off an intense high school season. Verduzco recognized that it is not only an opportunity for players to get more practice and repetition but that it also might be the last opportunity some players have to pick up a ball or bat with their friends.
“To get asked to play on the Legion team is definitely a good thing. It's also a privilege too,” Verduzco said. “Any opportunity you can get to continue to get repetition, get your reps, play baseball, improve, it’s always a good thing.”
Chaska is 2-4 early in the season. Post 57 started off the summer with three tough losses to Buffalo, Eden Prairie and Edina, allowing at least eight runs in each game. However, the team has played well lately, winning two of their last three games against Chanhassen and Wayzata powered by an offense averaging seven runs per game.
After traveling to play in a tournament in New Ulm June 30-July 1, Post 57 hosts Prior Lake July 5 at Athletic Park. Chaska then travels to Edina for the Gopher Classic July 7-9, with two more games prior to the postseason. The Minnesota Legion Sub-State playoffs then take place July 18-23, with the state tournament set for July 27-30 in Rochester.