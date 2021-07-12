A roster comprised of just five varsity starters from the 2021 high school season, Chaska Post 57's run to its first-ever quarterfinal round, the final eight of 96 teams in the Gopher Classic July 12, was improbable as they come.
Especially when Chaska, with three available bench players Monday, faced a West Fargo team that arrived on its own team bus, and had 17 players on the roster.
With three of Chaska's top players competing on a club traveling team, and without the services of the high school team's top three arms this summer, Post 57 had other guys step up in seven games over four days in the largest American Legion Baseball Tournament in the country.
The tournament, held at 16 different locations, including Victoria, attracted 40-plus teams from out of the state.
The final four teams, set to play on Tuesday, July 13, at Minnetonka High School, include West Fargo of North Dakota, Papillion of Nebraska, Gillette of Wyoming, and Mankato National.
Chaska was one of eight pool site winners from Minnesota.
Plagued by close losses in the Upper Midwest Classic in New Ulm the week before, Chaska was on the other side of things in the Gopher Classic.
Post 57 beat Lino Lakes 7-4 in the first game with Josh Hansen taking the win and Maddox Foss plating two runs with a pair of doubles. Lukas Husfeldt's walk-off hit gave Chaska a 6-5 win over Helena, Montana, in the second game. Husfeldt started on the mound with Jake Sinnen earning the win in relief. Ethan Bachmann was 3-for-3 at the plate.
After suffering a 9-2 loss to Yankton, South Dakota, Sam Streetar collecting a solo home run, Chaska got back on track with a 6-0 shutout of host North St. Paul. Tyler Spielberger threw a one-hit complete game -- the only blemish a bunt single in the fifth inning -- with Post 57 totaling 12 hits.
Pool play concluded with a Sunday 5-3 win over Roncalli, Nebraska, behind a Nathan Rosenberg complete game. Streetar and Bachmann's 3- and 2-run homers were the difference offensively.
Advancing to bracket play Monday, a round Chaska advanced to and lost in 2013 and 2017, Forest Lake held a 6-3 advantage in the sixth inning when Cale Deschneau hit a go-ahead grand slam into the second tier of trees in left field for the 7-6 win. Henry Bushey and Sinnen combined on the mound to advance Post 57.
After falling behind West Fargo 3-0 in the quarterfinals, Chaska put together a four-run fifth inning, only to see the opponents score five themselves in the bottom half of the inning in an 8-5 loss.
A Foss infield single started the four-run rally with Streeter driving in the first run, eventually scoring on a Rosenberg RBI-single. Chaska added two more unearned runs as AJ Cantu reached base on an error, while Spielberger scampered home on a passed ball at 4-3.
Bushey connected on a long home run, estimated at over 400 feet, for the team's fifth run in the sixth inning.