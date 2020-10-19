When Cole Zwiefel and Yousif Hamza run into the offensive huddle, adding some more beef to the front line, adrenaline starts to ramp up inside Chaska captain Spencer Goetz.
A tight end in a traditional formation, Goetz is quickly becoming Chaska Football's short-yardage back. Except he takes the snap from the center directly. There's no hand-off from the quarterback.
A formation known as Wildcat. A formation seen often in a 2019 state championship season for Chaska, with then senior Stevo Klotz, who is now at Iowa State.
"Right away, it was a little nerve wracking," said Goetz, who has three rushing touchdowns in two games. "It's a big honor. Stevo ran it so great last year, so filling in his shows, it's an amazing feeling. For a tight end to line up at quarterback, you don't see that every day."
Seth Green, a former quarterback converted to tight end for the Minnesota Gophers Football team, scored in a Wildcat formation five times last season. He also threw a pass, something Chaska may show sometime through the season.
It's full steam ahead for Goetz, a solid 200-pound, 6'2" three-sport athlete that made the varsity roster as an eighth grader in lacrosse, a freshman in basketball, and a sophomore in football.
Hawks TD! Spencer Goetz in from 1-yard out. Armstrong 12 Chaska 7 - 2:02 to play in 3rd. pic.twitter.com/GrD7hpu9Qm— Chaska High School (@ChaskaHawks) October 17, 2020
"Honestly, all of those experiences set me up perfectly. I live for being versatile. Being able to fill in where I am needed. I remember from freshman year, playing basketball, I was shorter than the guys I was playing against in the post, but I knew that was the role my team needed from me," Goetz said.
On offense the last two seasons, Goetz moved to outside linebacker on defense this season. He has two sacks and two pass break-ups in two Chaska wins. It is a defense that graduated nine starters.
Only safety Jack Frick, cornerback Kage Montoya, and linemen Hunter Brackee (missed the first two games) and Hamza return from the main defensive rotation from 2019.
"I love it. I love being in that position, being able to be more aggressive. We had such a great linebacking group last year, all four were phenomenal players. We have guys that are stepping up, doing great things, too," Goetz said.
Senior Nathan Schwarz moved from safety to linebacker and has 11 tackles, a sack and a fumble recovery. Senior Gavin Erickson (12 tackles, sack) and junior Christian Rolff have taken over spots in the middle of the defense.
A defense that has allowed one first-team score in a 2-0 start.
Against Robbinsdale Armstrong Oct. 16, a 12-0 deficit at halftime, the defense multiple times came up big, a Schwarz fumble recovery and a Grant Sussner interception setting up scores in a 19-12 win.
Opponents are averaging just 125 yards per game. Chaska held Armstrong to 10-of-26 passing for 76 yards, a meager 54 yards on the ground. Robbinsdale ran 43 total plays to 68 for the Hawks.
A statistic that showed as Chaska rallied with 19 second-half points to win.
"It shows our mentality as a team. You could see it in a couple of players at halftime, this confidence in each other to get it done. It was like the score was 0-0. We have this team belief that we never out of it. Even though we started slow, there was no give up," Goetz said.
ADJUSTING
On Monday, Chaska, coming off a 44-7 win over St. Louis Park on Oct. 9, started to prepare for week two showdown with rival Chanhassen.
Later that night, the game was off, the Storm dealing with a COVID situation.
By Tuesday, with the work of multiple athletic directors, led by Chaska's Jon Summer, the District 112 game was rescheduled for Oct. 30 and the Hawks had a week two opponent in Robbinsdale Armstrong.
Chaska and Armstrong, the only team to beat the Hawks in 2019, were originally set to play in week four. It was the first game of the season for the Falcons, who also were in COVID quarantine in week one.
"We had three days to prepare and you're right, we didn't have any film to watch. It was their first action. We had some stuff from last year, but yeah, we really focused on what we do best. We prepared for what we can control," Goetz said.
A 95-yard kick-off return just 13 seconds into the contest from Jordan McClom put Chaska in a 6-0 hole. Despite moving the ball at times, outgaining Robbinsdale in the first half, a late scoring drive capped by a quarterback Jamen Malone rushing touchdown sent the teams into halftime at 12-0.
After a stalled drive at the Armstrong 26, a fumbled snap recovered by Schwarz had Chaska continuing to pound the ball on the ground with backs Dewandis Youmans, Jack Boyle and Karver Miller.
A Matthew Paul throw to Ethan Bachmann -- the team's leading receiver with five catches for 51 yards -- set-up a one-yard plunge from Goetz to draw Chaska within 12-7.
A yard short of a first down on the Hawks' side of the field, 10 minutes to play, Chaska coach Bryan Dahl kept the offense on the field, calling Goetz's number. Nine yards later, a first down, Chaska was heading for six and a 13-12 lead.
Goetz finished the scoring drive with a 15-yard run through the line of seniors Mike Langford and Josh Baughman, junior Ryan Mercer, and sophomores Kaleb Rector and Leo Smalley.
"I have to give a lot of props to the line. There's been some guys out and guys are really stepping up and doing a great job," Goetz said.
Following a Sussner interception, Nic Snuggerud put up the final six points at 19-12 on a 7-yard touchdown run with 2:43 remaining.
HIGHLIGHTS: Chaska scores 19 unanswered points in the 2nd half to take down Armstrong tonight! Full game at https://t.co/Fdx55z6J3C! pic.twitter.com/p5s3ub0cZj— Ryan Paul (@rypaul21) October 17, 2020
"It a shorter season, playing these good teams makes experience so much better. Big games like Armstrong, like Orono and Chanhassen coming up, make your season memorable. You don't remember 42-0 games, you remember those games like Friday where you come back and win late," Goetz said.
Goetz, the youngest of five siblings (Tyler, played basketball at Carleton College; Conner, head girls basketball coach at Providence Academy; Austin, multi-sport athlete at Chanhassen High School; Carly, college lacrosse player at Virginia Tech), said there's always been a friendly competition about who's the most athletic.
After adding a state title in 2019, Goetz can now add Wildcat quarterback for the No. 1 team in Class 5A Football.
Chaska is home for a third consecutive week, a date with Orono (2-0) at 7 p.m. on Friday, Oct. 23. The Spartans beat Benilde-St. Margaret 31-7 and Robbinsdale Cooper 22-13, both victories on the road.