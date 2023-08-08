Lori Childers

Lori Childers (third from left) poses with other competitors after taking third place in the 5K time trial event during the 2023 National Senior Games in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.

In recent years, Chaska resident Lori Childers has loved competing in senior games events in the state and across the country, and she hopes that more will come to love it too.

Childers has competed in different cycling events in both the Minnesota and National Senior Games. With two knee surgeries, it has helped her remain active and competitive while meeting new people. But with few people starting to compete in the games until they are in their 70s, Childers hopes more and more people will learn about it and consider competing as well.

