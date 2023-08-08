In recent years, Chaska resident Lori Childers has loved competing in senior games events in the state and across the country, and she hopes that more will come to love it too.
Childers has competed in different cycling events in both the Minnesota and National Senior Games. With two knee surgeries, it has helped her remain active and competitive while meeting new people. But with few people starting to compete in the games until they are in their 70s, Childers hopes more and more people will learn about it and consider competing as well.
As an individual, Childers competed in different cycling events in the 2023 National Senior Games in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, July 7-18. She finished third in her age group in the 5K time trial, 10K time trial and 20K road race and fourth in her age group in the 40K road race.
Childers also competed in the cycling leg of a team triathlon relay, doing a 20K bike race. Childers had the fastest women’s cycling time out of all the other teams, and her team finished first in their age group and third overall.
Childers began competing in the senior games after seeing a group of cyclists racing while visiting her parents in Avon. When she asked her parents what was going on, they said it was a race for seniors to compete in. At age 50 at the time, Childers could not compete immediately but a year later qualified for the national competition in.
The senior games include much more than just cycling. Athletes can also compete in archery, badminton, basketball, bowling, golf, pickleball, power and race walking, running, shuffleboard, softball, swimming, table tennis, tennis, track and field and volleyball.
Childers primarily competes in cycling because there are sports she cannot do due to surgeries to both knees. She said she was considering golfing, and she and friend Randy Giles tried competing in pickleball in 2022.
Staying active has been helpful for Childers, but one of her main reasons she enjoys going to the events is because of the friends she has made along the way.
“I’ve met a lot of people,” Childers said. “We’ll go to other states to compete in their state games and they’ll come to ours [in Minnesota] and we’ll ask ‘Hey, are you going to nationals?’ So we’ll meet up with them… It’s the one or couple times a year you see those friends.”
For the national games, several athletes will fly to get to the year’s location, but cyclists have to drive in order to bring one or more bicycles with them. Childers said she will drive to nationals with other athletes she has met throughout her time competing.
As a state, Minnesota finished 10th overall in the medal count with 57, compared to Florida which finished first with 585. One hundred and four Minnesotans competed in the national games this year, but Childers hopes more will consider competing in the future. One challenge Minnesota has with competing with other states is the winter, but she added that the most important part of the event is not about gold, silver or bronze medals.
“I think people are nervous about racing and stuff like that, and a lot of it is just hanging out and meeting the people. It’s a way to meet people,” Childers said.
The Minnesota Senior Games alternate locations, with two consecutive years in St. Cloud and two consecutive years in Mankato. Those interested in competing can find more information about the Minnesota Senior Games on mnseniorgames.com.
The National Senior Games include the same sports as the state games and have additional sports like cornhole, racquetball, soccer, softball and triathlon. Information about the National Senior Games and how to qualify can be found at nsga.com.