Lori Childers, a Chaska resident, attended the National Senior Games competition June 15-19 in New Mexico.
The Senior Games is the largest Olympic-style multi-sport event for people more than 50 years old. Nationals is held every two years and the location changes with the 2015 event in Minnesota. Fort Lauderdale in Florida is the 2021 host.
Childers qualified for the national competition at the Minnesota Senior Games in August of 2018. This year’s Minnesota games are in St. Cloud on Aug. 1-4. Visit www.MNSeniorGames.com to register.
This year’s nationals event had the most registered athletes in the 32-year history of the event. With all 50 states represented, there were 13,712 athletes who competed in 20 medal sports.
The sports for competition included: archery, badminton, basketball, bowling, cycling, golf, horseshoes, pickleball, power walk, race walk, racquetball, running road race, shuffleboard, softball, swimming, table tennis, tennis, track and field, triathlon, and volleyball.
There were 226 Minnesota athletes at the games (24 were cyclists); with New Mexico, Texas, Florida, and California having the most athletes. This year there was a record number of softball teams competing (191). There were even five 91 year-old cyclists that competed.
Childers blew out her knee in January and underwent ACL, MCL and meniscus knee surgery in February. She pushed herself during her recovery and training so she could still attend Nationals.
Competing in cycling, Childers placed fourth in the 5K time trial -- three seconds shy of a bronze medal -- seventh in the 10K time trial, 11th in the 20K road race, and 10th in the 40K road race for her age group.