The wins keep coming for Chaska girls lacrosse, which improved to 8-2 with a 13-3 victory over Bloomington Kennedy in the home regular season finale on May 18.
The Hawks have won seven straight games, scoring 17 goals per contest in the winning stretch. But it's been the defensive effort, a total of 31 goals allowed, that has stood out.
"The last seven games we really owe it to our veteran defensive unit. Junior goaltender Megan Jirele and seniors Izzy Hohbein, Kaylee Van Eps and Sydney Hardy. The growth this season has been in our defensive leadership and tenure. Although we are always striving to be better and do better, I can say I'm very happy with what I'm seeing on the field this season, Chaska head coach Lauren Koloski said.
"It's been a really fun year being able to teach concepts that we haven't been able to teach Chaska teams before since we have versatile players that can be thrown into different situations and adapt quickly," she added.
While five of the seven wins have been by double-digits, Chaska has gotten it done in a close matches, too. The Hawks defeated Eastview 10-9 on Saturday, May 15.
Koloski started her coaching career with seven seasons with the Lightning.
"Playing the Lightning is always a blast from the past for me. The nostalgia of playing Eastivew has finally worn off now that I've been at Chaska for five seasons. Playing this team is a fun reminder for me just how far Chaska has come as a program," the coach said.
Eastview beat Chaska 17-9 in 2018 and 11-8 again in 2019. Third time's the charm, Koloski said.
"We won that game as a team with each player contributing to the win. That type of game is what every coach strives for when players play their very best as a team, no matter what the outcome is," Koloski said.
From an 8-6 record in her first season at Chaska in 2017, growth in the game has been substantial within the Hawk program. Seven players have 10 or more goals with four players totaling 20 or more points in the first 10 games.
"In the past Chaska has been a team with a few top players that players looked to as scoring leaders, but lacked the 'team-first' mentality. We've spent a lot of time this season focusing on the team aspect of the game rather than focusing on just a few 'go-to' players. On any given game night, we have 10 players that are scoring threats. This makes our team very dynamic and difficult for teams to defend," Koloski said.
Chaska had seven different goal scorers versus Bloomington Kennedy including hat tricks from Kennedy Sanders and Payton Wurtz.
Josie Lakosky (two goals, assist), Jenna Davis (two goals), Aidan Hawley (goal, assist), Raegan Pluth (goal), and Sydney Joos (goal, two assists) added to the scoring total.
Jirele stopped 7-of-10 shots with Sanders, Kaylee Van Eps and Lakosky team leaders in ground ball pick-ups.
Chaska is at sixth-ranked Chanhassen at 7 p.m. on Thursday, May 20.
BOYS LACROSSE: Bloomington Kennedy 16, Chaska 6
Eleven penalties had Bloomington Kennedy playing a man-up often, resulting in a 16-6 home win over Chaska on May 18.
The Hawks, which entered the game with three wins in the last four matches, are now 5-5 overall.
Gavin Harvieux and Xavier Harvieux each scored hat tricks for Chaska with Andrew Lund, Kaiden Atteberry and Ryan Jernander each with an assist.
Chaska is home against No. 2-ranked Chanhassen at 7 p.m. on Thursday, May 20 before Holy Family Catholic comes to town for the home finale on Monday, May 24.
SOFTBALL: Chaska 13, Benilde-St. Margaret 4
Benilde-St. Margaret ended Chaska's six-game win streak in April. On May 18, the Hawks acted some revenge, earning their 11th win in 17 contests.
Chaska is now 6-4 in the Metro West Conference.
Trailing 2-1 in the third inning, the Hawks sent 11 batters to the plate, scoring seven runs for the 8-2 lead, which included an Ava Blake grand slam. Ally Florek, Sydney Huwe and Ann Swigart each had run-scoring singles as well.
Chaska added three runs in the fourth inning for an 11-2 lead. Huwe doubled before back-to-back-to-back two-out singles from Grace Swigart, Ann Swigart and Blake increased the advantage to nine runs.
McKenna Toltzman allowed four runs over four-plus innings for the win for the Hawks. Maria Aberle came in and recorded the final nine outs in the save.
Chaska heads to Edina for a 4:30 p.m. tilt at Pamela Park on Wednesday, May 19.
BOYS TRACK AND FIELD: Metro West Conference
Chaska won five events, three distance races and two throwing events, in a third-place finish in a Metro West Conference boys quadrangular at Chanhassen High School on May 18.
The Storm won the meet with 82 points followed by Bloomington Jefferson (74), Chaska (73.33) and Benilde-St. Margaret (40.66).
Colton Rada and Ryan Mercer claimed the top two spots in discus and shot put for the Hawks. Rada hit 51 feet, three inches, a victory of 5 1/2 feet over Mercer in shot put. Mercer beat Rada for the top spot in discus by six feet at 127 feet, two inches.
Ethan Leonard ran to a win in the 3,200 meters in a time of 10 minutes, seven seconds for the Chaska senior. Freshman Nolan Sutter was second in the one-mile race by less than a second to former Hawk teammate Andrew Allredge in 4:48.02.
Seniors Manjunath Swayampu, Ryan Starkey and Leonard joined by Dylan Thomas were victorious in the 4x800 relay in a sub nine-minute time of 8:49.8.
Seniors Ryan Kleber, Andrew Dial and Starkey along with freshman Zach Schmidt also won the final race of the meet, the 4x400 relay, in 3:46.63.
Lucas Schmidt added a 200-meter time of 24.54 seconds for third place with Zach Schmidt claiming third in the 300 hurdles in 46.30.