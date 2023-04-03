The Chaska softball program sees 2023 as an opportunity to prove people wrong.
Despite an 8-11 regular season record, the Hawks were the catalyst of some upsets in the section 2AAAA tournament. As the tournament’s No. 6 seed, Chaska upset No. 3 Eden Prairie and No. 2 Shakopee to reach the section semifinal and the team now has its sights on using that performance to propel them this spring. With practices starting in mid-March, head coach Dennis Draughn is excited to have the team competing together again.
“We have a lot more girls coming back, but we have some young talent that’s going to put us in a better position than it did last year in terms of reaching our ultimate goal and that’s getting the state and winning state,” Draughn said.
The Hawks have a young group with no seniors on the current roster. Despite the youth movement, Chaska returns plenty of players from last year and wants to take advantage of their experience.
“Looking at our conference and section when you look at the playing field, it just feels like we have a good shot to do well just because we have so much experience,” junior captain Corina Coppersmith said. “I feel like we are ready to compete.”
Junior outfielder and captain Ava Blake returns after having team-highs in batting average (.465) and hits (33). Junior captain Ann Swigart pitched in 19 games for Chaska in 2022, while Coppersmith also pitched for the Hawks along with infield and outfield responsibilities. Swigart also played first base for Chaska, while her sister and junior captain, Grace, played catcher.
Another player the Hawks think could have a strong 2023 performance is junior outfielder Lauren Olsen. Olsen had a .269 batting average in 15 games played last season, but the team captains said she can make strong contact at the plate.
2023 is Draughn’s second season coaching for Chaska. As junior leaders, the team captains feel more confident not just because they are older, but also because of Draughn’s coaching style. According to Swigart, his style has been “motivating” and a “complete 180.”
“I think the new program and the way that coach Draughn is leading us has really boosted us,” Blake said.
Chaska finished with a 6-5 record in the Metro West Conference. Moving up the conference standings is one step in the Hawks’ overall success plan for the season. Making it to the Class 4A state tournament is another goal for the team, and Draughn said he has started to see the confidence build from the team that could help make that happen.
“I think our girls (with) their swagger, they’re starting to come into their selves,” Draughn said. “And I really feel like this is our for the taking.”
Coppersmith said the team’s section 2AAAA tournament run was one of the most fun times she has had playing softball. Chaska’s path back to the section tournament is set for April 6 with the Hawks’ first game of the season at home against Eden Prairie April 14, depending on weather and field conditions. Other key regular season matchups include April 27 at Chanhassen and May 15 hosting the Storm, along with May 16 at Shakopee. While the team has built up its confidence and is looking forward to the opportunity to play spoiler again, Draughn said the best quality about the Hawks is their camaraderie.
“I think that’s one of the best things about us is that we play for each other, and they really care about each other,” Draughn said. “There’s not a lot of bickering on the team, there’s not a lot of confrontation. Everyone is working together as one for the same common goal and that’s to win and have a great season.”