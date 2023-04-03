The Chaska softball program sees 2023 as an opportunity to prove people wrong.

Despite an 8-11 regular season record, the Hawks were the catalyst of some upsets in the section 2AAAA tournament. As the tournament’s No. 6 seed, Chaska upset No. 3 Eden Prairie and No. 2 Shakopee to reach the section semifinal and the team now has its sights on using that performance to propel them this spring. With practices starting in mid-March, head coach Dennis Draughn is excited to have the team competing together again.

