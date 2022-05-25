After a regular season filled with injuries and rescheduling, the Chaska softball team is beginning to find its stride at the right time.
Led by sophomore outfielder Ava Blake, senior infielder Ally Florek and senior pitcher/infielder Kendall Karrmann, Chaska beat Eden Prairie 18-15 in a back-and-forth, offensive shootout May 24 in the first round of the section 2AAAA tournament. The Hawks were the sixth seed headed into the tournament while the Eagles were the third seed.
“I was very happy to see everyone on our team contribute. The 1-4 hitters in our lineup have been deadly all season, but we got contributions from nearly everyone on our roster in this one,” head coach Dennis Draughn said.
Chaska jumped out to an early 11-3 lead after notching nine runs in the third inning. Eden Prairie would not go away easily, however, scoring six runs in both the fourth and sixth innings to take the lead. Draughn’s message to the team, however, remained the same as it had been throughout the season.
“Other teams have counted us out, and I told the girls if our opponents don’t respect you, take your respect and show them what you do on the field and they rise to the occasion every time,” Draughn said.
Down 15-12 in the seventh inning, Florek drove in two runs with a single followed by a Karrmann double to tie the game. Senior outfielder Lindsey Dolan executed a sacrifice bunt, scoring Florek and Karrmann. Sophomore pitcher/infielder Ann Swigart singled to score Dolan and put the Hawks up by three going into the bottom of the inning. Eden Prairie had two runners reach but could not take advantage.
Blake had a team-high in hits, going 5-5 with four runs scored. Florek and Karrmann each had four hits, Karrmann had two home runs and six RBI and Florek finished with four RBI. The upset felt even better for the Hawks after the challenges they faced throughout the season.
“We’ve had to deal with a ton of injuries and COVID-19 issues this season, so at times we’ve struggled. The message all season has been nothing matters until sections, and all year we’ve had to develop a ‘next girl up approach.’ We have a pretty tight group that plays the game for each other.”
Chaska will now advance in the championship bracket and face Shakopee, the second-seed in the section, May 26.
OTHER TEAMS
Top-seeded Chanhassen won 2-1 in walk-off fashion against Waconia May 24. Senior Sydney Schwartz drove in Emily Lackey to help the Storm advance in the section 2AAAA playoffs. Chanhassen will now play Prior Lake May 26.
Holy Family split its first two games of the tournament, upsetting Spectrum 5-2 May 23, followed by a 10-3 loss to Maple Lake May 24. Holy Family will now play Watertown-Mayer in the section 5AA elimination bracket May 26.
Southwest Christian finished its season May 23, falling 10-0 to Glencoe-Silver Lake in the first round of the section 5AA tournament.