Dave Pokorney, former longtime city administrator in Chaska, remembers a conversation he had with Arthur Hills before the ground broke for the Chaska Town Course.
"I asked him, Art, are people going to think it's special? He told me 'after its built, ask the guests what they think.' I love asking people that. The most common answer is it just has interesting holes," Pokorney said.
He added, "if you like the Town Course, thank Arthur Hills."
Hills, an American golf course designer, having designed more than 200 courses around the world, died at the age of 91 on May 18.
The Chaska Town Course is the only Hills-designed course in Minnesota.
"He spent two days in Chaska. We walked the field. He spent an afternoon by himself walking the property. He came back and met with us. He got some aerial photos. About a week later he comes back with plans. Those original plans were pretty close to what was built," Pokorney said.
Golf Digest named the Chaska Town Course one of the best new courses in 1997.
Other accolades included: voted top 10 best golf courses in Minnesota (Golf Digest); once ranked 23rd, currently 36th, in the top municipal golf courses in the U.S. (GolfWeek); rated 4 1/2 stars for best places to play (Golf Digest); and named Course of the Year in 2009 (Minnesota Golf Association).
"It was a design he was really proud of," Pokorney said.
PUT AWAY THE DRIVER
Former city of Chaska council member Jay Rohe was invited to a dinner at the Town Course in 2006 in advance of the U.S. Amateur Championships.
Rohe was given one question to ask Hills about the golf course
"My question for Mr. Hills was about hole No. 3. The one with the tree right in the middle. It slopes down to the green with a pond on the right. It's a beautiful par-4. He asked me, 'What club do you pull out of your bag?' I told him driver. 'Wrong,' he said. 'I didn't make it a par three. I made a par four.' The idea of the hole is to lay-up, chip onto the green and putt for birdie. 'It was never designed to be an eagle,' he said."
Rohe said the city of Chaska and Chaska Town Course are "incredibly lucky to be linked to him."
"He was just a classy guy when I met him. The golf course is certainly a source of pride for the community and I thank him for that," Rohe said.
FROM CORNFIELDS TO A GOLF COURSE
Pokorney said an idea for a public golf course arose in the middle 1990s. A compliment to Hazeltine National next door.
A hired consultant came back to the city council with a finding that the area could "easily support a public golf course." Pokorney said there was huge demand at the time for a top-notch public course.
When the city council accepted the concept of building a golf course, it came with a condition. To hire a name architect.
"We had proposals from Arnold Palmer's group, Pete Dye, Rees Jones, and Arthur Hills. Quite frankly I had never heard of Art. Everyone had heard of Arnold Palmer. The big name ones were charging one million dollars plus. The local guys were charging $250,000. Hills came in at $350,000 or so. Our consultants out of Denver, they were really well connected. They said there's no question who to pick. If Arthur Hills is willing to do a public golf course, absolutely hire him," Pokorney said.
The site of the Chaska Town Course was one big cornfield. The city owned about 120 acres. A partnership with the landowner for the remaining 165 acres needed for the course was struck. The city would own the golf course, the developer would own the surrounding land to build homes.
"It was a classic win-win situation," Pokorney said.
Hills had a mission of designing one public course a year. Chaska Town Course remains one of a handful that is open for everyone to play.