Off of its first state tournament appearance in eight seasons, Chaska volleyball is back and looking for more in 2023.

Prior to last season, the Hawks had not reached the state competition since the 2014 season. However, a 21-6 regular season finish paired with the section 2AAAA top seed helped change the team’s fortune in 2022. With some veteran leadership gone from last season but other experienced varsity athletes returning, the team’s mission heading into this season is to ensure the program does not have to wait another eight years for a trek back to the Xcel Energy Center.

Tags

Events