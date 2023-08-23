Off of its first state tournament appearance in eight seasons, Chaska volleyball is back and looking for more in 2023.
Prior to last season, the Hawks had not reached the state competition since the 2014 season. However, a 21-6 regular season finish paired with the section 2AAAA top seed helped change the team’s fortune in 2022. With some veteran leadership gone from last season but other experienced varsity athletes returning, the team’s mission heading into this season is to ensure the program does not have to wait another eight years for a trek back to the Xcel Energy Center.
“This is a whole different team. It’s giving us more motivation that we have to work hard and we know the steps to it,” senior captain and defensive specialist Eva Joecks said.
The Hawks goal of bringing home a state championship might have ended the first match of the tournament with a 3-1 loss to Rogers, but the players see the tournament experience as invaluable.
“It was definitely an experience for us last year and we realized that it’s possible for us, and even with us losing seniors it can still be a possibility this year,” senior captain and all-around Sasha Bovard said. “It’s definitely our goal for the end of the season, but we’re going to take it step by step, game by game.”
“I think last year going to state gave us the steps for what we need to do to reach our goals of making it to state,” Joecks added. “Those steps are crucial and you can’t just skip over them and think ‘Oh, we’re going to go to state.’”
The team has some players returning with varsity experience, but it also has lost experience to graduation. Six players from last season’s roster graduated, including three starters.
Players returning who were key factors in the lineup include Bovard, junior outside hitter Ramsey Johnston and freshman libero Clara Christ. Senior middle blocker Kathryn Blahoski, freshman defensive specialist Ali Leonard and Joecks also return with varsity experience.
Of the returners, Johnston led the team in kills (146), service aces (40) and blocks (29), while Bovard had 117 kills, 219 digs and 18 blocks. Christ had 255 digs and 36 aces.
Johnston said the team knew they would be younger than last year but worked on team chemistry in the first week of tryouts and practice, along with playing together at tournaments in the offseason.
“Having these young girls come in and know that they have some pretty big shoes to fill since we lost a few of our key players, I’m excited to see how they can handle it,” Johnston said.
Not only are the Hawks trying to reach consecutive state tournaments for the first time since 2005 and 2006 but they are also aiming to add to their dominance in the Metro West Conference. Chaska has won four consecutive conference titles and has not lost a regular season conference since 2018. As the Hawks try to win the conference and section again, it is clear they will be doing so as one group.
“[Head coach Sue Murphy] mentioned at tryouts that we’re all one family and everyone that is here has a right to be here and deserves to be here,” Blahoski said.
Chaska’s first match of the season is set for Aug. 24 against Class AA and crosstown opponent Southwest Christian. The Hawks hosted the Stars to start last season and won 3-1 Aug. 25. The team’s first home match is Aug. 29 against Class AAAA state runner-up Lakeville North.
Chaska will compete in the section 2AAAA tournament beginning Oct. 24 with the semifinals Oct. 26 and finals Nov. 1. Last season, the Hawks earned the top seed in the tournament and a first-round bye, and the section will once again have seven teams making for one first-round bye. The Class AAAA state tournament takes place Nov. 8-11 at the Xcel Energy Center.