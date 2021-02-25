Northern State University's Andrew Kallman was voted by the league coaches as the inaugural winner of the Northern Sun Intercollegiate Conference Bob Olson Outstanding Senior of the Year Award. A native of Chaska, Kallman is a senior majoring in digital media and holds a 3.4 cumulative grade point average.
The "Bob Olson Outstanding Senior of the Year Award" is presented to a NSIC men’s basketball student-athlete who participates at his institution for four years and is academically superior while making a positive contribution to his team and University. The Bob Olson Outstanding Senior of the Year award was initiated in 2020-21 to honor an outstanding senior that exemplifies the attributes of Bob Olson. Olson, a longtime basketball coach and administrator at Northern State University, is known for his loyalty, commitment and humility. The NSIC men’s basketball coaches felt Olson exemplified the attributes of the NSIC and wanted to honor a graduating senior student-athlete from the league that emulated Olson’s traits.
Kallman, a three-year starter at NSU, has been a part of four straight NSIC Championship teams. He has been a team captain the past two years. Kallman is averaging 9.4 points and 3.9 rebounds per game in his senior campaign. He leads the team with 68 total assists, averaging 4.3 per game. The senior sits tied for fourth in the NSIC in assists. He is shooting 46.5% from the field and 40.9% from the 3-point line. Kallman added 11 steals and seven blocks in the regular season. The senior tallied career highs in points (22) and rebounds (8) this season.
Off the court, Kallman has participated yearly in the Northern State Day of Champions volunteering at numerous locations in Northeastern South Dakota, including the Westport Church in 2019. In addition, the men's basketball team at Northern State has volunteered annually at the Aberdeen community book fair and local basketball camps and clinics. He has also been a part of the community outreach at the NSIC/Sanford Health Basketball Tournament and the NCAA Elite Eight.
"Andrew is an excellent defender on and off the ball. He is an asset for our team when he’s on the court, currently leading us in assists this season. Andrew has consistently been an honors student throughout his collegiate career and an honoree on the NSIC All-Academic team. In addition to his success on the court and in the classroom, Andrew is an exceptional team leader and a well-known face in the Aberdeen community. We are so proud that Andrew is the inaugural recipient of this award named after Northern’s retired Athletic Director and former men’s basketball coach, Bob Olson. He exemplifies what it means to be a Wolves student-athlete and has continued the strong tradition of Wolves basketball that Bob helped build," said Head Coach Saul Phillips.
Kallman was also named to the NSIC North Division second team all-conference.