Bob Bruers and Skip Bealka were among the crowd at Athletic Park in Chaska Aug. 20 for the opening game of the 2021 Class B State Amateur Baseball Tournament. The fifth such event at the downtown park along the Minnesota River.
Both were there for Chaska’s first state tournament 66 years ago. The year was 1955, and Athletic Park was still in its infancy, having opened in 1951. Bruers and Bealka were just young lads then. Part of the working crew at the field.
“We got out of school to shag balls. One of us was on this side, the other on the other side. We had a spotter on the roof that would yell out where to go, to look under that car. There was a game every night of the week,” Bruers, a longtime Chaska Cubs board member, said.
Bealka was considered a gopher for his ability to track down foul balls. So much so the St. Paul newspaper wrote a short article on the kids’ role at the park. The 1955 tournament drew more than 24,000 fans, including 4,318 for the championship.
“It was all very exciting. There were a lot of good ball players. A lot of people,” Bealka said.
“That championship game, there were people everywhere. If the ball didn’t fall fair, it certainly rolled into the crowd,” Bruers said. His father, Anthony, or Shorty, was chairman of the tournament in 1955.
Hosting the state tournament was an honor for Chaska. After years in larger cities such as St. Cloud, New Ulm and Mankato, it was a time to shine.
The 1955 final attendance ranks No. 7 all-time in 97 years of the state amateur baseball tournament. Only New Ulm in 1958 has eclipsed the mark ever since.
“I was about eight or 10 years old and they had us rolling sod for this field. I knew nothing about sod, but we laid it down, stepped on it and rolled around on it. I said they should put in the program how much it cost to build this park. It wasn’t much. It was done by all volunteers. They did everything,” Bruers said.
In those days, and like today, Athletic Park was more than a baseball field. It was a community gathering spot.
“Back in the day, the city would hire some school teacher and they’d have a bag of bats and balls and they’d come down here and there would be a intrasquad scrimmage every day. We would have batting practice, do infield, and play a game,” Bealka remembered. “We played football here those days. And we played little league baseball here. We came here everyday.”
Bealka, who now lives in Inver Grove Heights, having played town team baseball in Carver many decades ago, said Athletic is just how he remembers it.
“It’s nice. With our reunions and such, I’ve been back here, but this place is wonderful. It really is something,” Bealka said.
CHAMPIONS REUNITE
Had it really been 50 years since the 1971 Chaska Cubs won the state amateur baseball tournament in Brownton?
“Yes, it does feel like 50 years. I haven’t seen a few of these guys since then,” third baseman Steve Strommen said Aug. 20 in a team reunion before the start of the 2021 version of the tournament hosted at Athletic Park in Chaska.
In reality, though, Strommen said for some it might have been 49 years since they had last seen each other.
“We hung together and tried to defend our title in ‘72,” Strommen said. How did it go? “We didn’t do it.”
Chaska did have what it took in 1971 led by the tournament’s most valuable player, Bob Mielke. He won two state tournament games and saved another, totaling 22 innings of work, allowing three earned runs on 10 hits with 16 strikeouts.
“We had a pretty good team. Good pitching. That was the name of the game, and Mielke was the MVP of the tournament. If you had a good pitcher, you had a good chance,” Strommen said.
In addition to Strommen, those in attendance for the 50-year reunion were catcher Jim Burkhart, second baseman Rick Engelhardt, catcher Bob Fernholz, outfielder Andy Lane, first baseman Dave Lane, outfielder Mike Lano, outfielder Gary Porter, outfielder Dale Welter, and shortstop Denny Welter.
Family members of Ted Nikolai, Chaska manager, and outfielder Bill Priess, were in attendance to honor the men along with Cologne’s Bob Fritz, a former teammate of draftees Denny Gronberg and Steve Knight.
Unavailable were Mielke, outfielder Gary Arlt and pitcher John Zilka.
Chaska’s run through the state tournament was an impressive one, namely in the semifinals against Prior Lake, a one-run victory.
“Prior Lake had a really good team. A lot of Gopher baseball players. I think most people figured they’d win, but Mielke was too good. He struck out one of the Minnesota guys four times. It was a really good game,” Strommen said.
The championship was a bit more anti-climatic, a 10-5 win over Delano for the title. Mielke, Fernholz and Arlt were named to the all-tournament team.
“We felt like we had the better team, and we did,” Strommen said.
What made the 1971 Cubs team special was its unending passion for the game.
“Those were the days the whole team was really into it. Once you weren’t into it, you were done. I think back and you had diehards like (Dale) Welter. Really, all of us were diehards,” he said.
After the 1972 season, Strommen retired after buying a cabin up north.
And while it has been nearly five decades for some, it was like old times back together.
“I recognized faces. I had to look twice sometimes, but we really had our starting nine and a couple of guys on the bench. It wasn’t a very big team. We didn’t have 25 guys like some of these teams, so you knew everyone,” said Strommen, who splits his time between Bloomington and San Diego, California these days.
TOURNAMENT TIDBITS
TICKETS: First weekend attendance at the three parks was 5,931. The number a bit tempered down due to rain on Friday and Sunday nights, potentially cautioning some local baseball fans from Chaska and the Young America area to stay home.
Still, the number puts #WCH21 on pace to break 20,000 spectators since 1959.
Hamburg was the big winner for the weekend, drawing 1,149 fans on Saturday. Waconia had daily attendance numbers of 990 and 932 for Saturday and Sunday with a weekend number of 2,302.
Strong regional draws with Jordan, Carver and Young America as well as former Minnesota Twin Corey Koskie and Loretto Larks, Stearns County League’s St. Martin, and North Star League fan favorite Maple Lake should make for a larger fan base in Chaska the second weekend after an overall attendance of 1,795 over the first three days.
CARVER COUNTY: The voice of the Chanhassen Red Birds, Denny Laufenburger, proclaimed the 2021 Minnesota State Amateur Baseball Tournament as the Carver County Showcase.
All three host parks, Chaska, Waconia and Hamburg, reside in the county. And seven teams — Chanhassen, Chaska, Victoria, Waconia, Young America, Carver, and Watertown — have qualified for the tournaments.
When factoring in draftees from Cologne, Mayer, New Germany, and Hamburg, all 11 Carver County town teams are represented in #WCH21.
MASCOTS: While likely coincidental, the 7 p.m. games at Athletic Park in Chaska and Lions Field in Waconia on Saturday both featured the Saints (St. Michael and St. Benedict) and the Brewers (Moorhead and Luxemburg).
What mascot is featured the most of the 64 state qualifying teams?
Cardinals/Red Birds (5), Lakers (4), Brewers (4), and Saints (3)
SPECIAL GUESTS: Former Minnesota Twins most valuable player and current Bally Sports North analyst Justin Morneau threw out a ceremonial first pitch to the oldest of his and wife Krista’s children, Evelyn, before the 4:30 p.m. game between Victoria and Hamel on Saturday, Aug. 21 at Athletic Park.
Morneau signed autographs and took pictures with fans, spending nearly an hour in the storied press box to watch the game.
Other guests included Bally Sports North reporter Marney Gellner, Fox 9 News anchors Kelsey Carlson and Leah Beno, and sports TV and radio personalities Mike Max and Dave Lee of WCCO.
The 2021 state girls basketball champion team from Chaska High School was also honored on Saturday with the first pitch being thrown out by Kendall Karrmann.
The Lane Family, which hold a special legacy in Chaska Cubs history of more than 50 years, were also honored before Sunday’s game. Tony, a former Cubs captain, recently named to the Bethany Lutheran College Hall of Fame, threw out the first pitch.