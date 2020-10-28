Chaska's Brad Hand is the winner of the Dick Siebert Award (former University of Minnesota Baseball Coach) given to the Upper Midwest Player of the Year by the Minnesota Twins and annual Diamond Awards.
The Cleveland Indians left-handed pitcher appeared in 23 games for Cleveland, going 2-1 with a 2.05 ERA (22 innings pitched, five earned runs), four walks, 29 strikeouts and an American League-leading 16 saves.
Hand also won this award in 2016 while pitching for the San Diego Padres.
The Diamond Awards are based on voting conducted by the Twin Cities Chapter of the Baseball Writers Association of America and the Twins Community Fund Board of Directors.
Since its inception in 2006, the event has raised nearly $4 million.
The 16th annual Diamond Awards will be broadcast on Fox Sports North at 7 p.m. on Dec. 9. All proceeds from the event will benefit the University of Minnesota’s innovative research and patient care focused on ALS (Lou Gehrig’s Disease), ataxia, muscular dystrophy, multiple sclerosis and Parkinson’s disease. Along with the award winners, current and former Twins players and coaches are scheduled to appear.