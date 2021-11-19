Chaska senior running back Jack Boyle was announced as an Elite Ten finalists for the 2021 Mr. Football Award presented by the Minnesota Football Coaches Association.
Boyle rushed for 1,407 yards with 18 touchdowns in leading the Hawks to a 9-1 record and runner-up finish in Section 2AAAA.
Chaska ran 507 offensive plays as a team this season with Boyle having a hand in 244 of them.
Other finalists are TJ Chiabotti (North Woods), Connor Develice (Andover), Eli Gillman (Dassel-Cokato), Ryan Haley (Mankato West), Lucas Heyer (Hill-Murray), Kristen Hoskins (Alexandria), Derrick Jameson Jr. (Maple Grove), Emmett Johnson (Holy Angels), and Drew Kittelson (Blooming Prairie).
The 2021 Mr. Football Award will be presented at the Mr. Football Banquet at 10 a.m. on Sunday, Dec. 5th at the Doubletree by Hilton Minneapolis Park Place Hotel.