Jon DuToit was sitting around with some cousins a few months ago. State championships at Chaska High School came up.
There was the 2005 volleyball state title won by cousins Rachel and Brittany Wenzel, and sister, Nicki DuToit.
There was the 2006 volleyball state title won by Brittany. And there was the 2014 volleyball state title won by cousin, Makayla Wenzel.
How cool, the family owned six state championship medals. Wait, six?
"Honestly it's funny. We're talking and it was like, 'Oh yeah, I almost forgot I did win one. Eight years later, has it sunk in? Not really. You know, it's something I'm proud of. It was something I worked hard to do," DuToit, the 2012 Class 3A co-state boys golf champion said.
DuToit, third as a junior at state, a three-time conference champion, once in the Lake, twice in the Missota, posted a 36-hole score of 142, sharing first-place honors with Ben Welle of Moorhead.
DuToit was in first place through Day One with a four-under par 69. When he walked into the scoring tent after his second round, he felt three bogeys on the final three holes of the tournament cost him the title.
So much so, he went and ate dinner. He never checked out the leaderboard. He never went out and watched the 12 remaining groups behind him on the course.
"I think looking back on it, for the majority of my junior and senior year, I had this sense of peace. I don't remember really putting that much pressure on myself. You know, you can't control how others play. You can only control my side of things. There was a little voice in my head saying let's finish it off this way. I just went out there, did the best I could, and whatever happened, happened," DuToit said.
I had this sheer enjoyment of playing golf while in high school. Winning tournaments, winning state, it was all great, but competing against other guys, competing against myself, that was the biggest thing I enjoyed. The time spent out on the course among friends," he added.
FINE FUTURE
DuToit played four years of golf at the University of Minnesota. He was a three-time top-25 finisher at the Big Ten Championships, including a tie for eighth in 2013. His career scoring average of 73.94 ranks 12th in program history.
He helped the Gophers to the Big Ten Championship in 2014. That season he also played in a NCAA Tournament regional site.
In total, he played in 37 tournaments (111 rounds) with four top-10 finishes. His low round was 67, twice.
"Anytime you come from being the guy in high school to being in a D1 program, there's that little voice in your head that says maybe I'm not as good as I thought. I had a great four years, but I realized nothing is going to be given to me, I'm going to have to work hard for it," DuToit said.
Recently, DuToit received a photo from his freshman year, his first round of his first tournament in fact, in an event in Arizona.
"The photo was of this man's youngest kid, I think he was like five at the time, following me around in my round. Turns out that guy is Jon Rahm, the second-ranked player in the world. I played with the 42nd-ranked player in the world, Erik van Rooyen. It was an incredible experience," DuToit said.
ON A ROLL
After college DuToit played golf professionally for a few years, earning his Q card. The summer of 2017 was one to remember, a nine-birdie, two-eagle fifth-place performance at the Minnesota Golf Championships. He was second at the Minnesota State Open two months later.
"Golf can be very tricky. Sometimes you feel like you're playing better than what your score says. Coming out of college, playing professionally, I felt I was on the verge of breaking out. That summer, I went through a really good stretch. I was shooting really low scores, 64s-65s, pretty regularly. I had never really done that. I was just going out and playing," DuToit said.
Health issues, though, that really came about during his final two years of college, made him reevaluate what he wanted with his life.
"I'm a very faithful guy, and I just felt like there were more things out there in life. I wouldn't say my health issues took me away from golf, more, it started to make me second guess. I realized I wasn't heading in a direction I necessarily wanted," DuToit said.
After moving back to Minneapolis from Arizona in 2019, DuToit joined the staff at College Golf Fellowship. He was introduced to the ministry while in college at the University of Minnesota. He now ministers to teams throughout the northern and midwest region of the country.
"Golf was always going to be an important part of my life. To have that opportunity to help in the area of golf and faith, it felt right where I was supposed to be. I love to still be able to tee it up. I love being able to connect with guys like (Chaska's) Lincoln Johnson, Jack Johnson. I feel like I have a bigger purpose. It's definitely been a journey for me; it's been a big part of who I am as a person. I really feel this understanding, amidst everything we're dealing with, that sense of peace again," DuToit said.
Looking back to his high school days, he would have never seen himself doing ministry work.
"To me, it's really cool to see the growth in my faith over these years. It's always fun to be able to come back (to Chaska) and visit with Coach (Jeff) Rydland, the guys on the team, the journey we are on. It's fun to relive the times we had back then," he said.