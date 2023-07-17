The 2023 track and field season was special for Noella Ross, leaving her with plenty to be excited about heading into the next one.
By the end of her freshman season at Chaska, Ross took home a conference and section individual championship while also etching her name in the school’s record book. Now with three seasons left competing with the Hawks, Ross is ready to continue her work ethic and see what new heights she can reach.
“It was awesome, and it was so nice to see all the work that not only me but also my coaches with all their effort they put into me pay off,” Ross said. “Very rewarding and excited to see what else can happen.”
Almost one month into the season, Ross broke the Chaska High School program record for the girls 800 meter race May 3 at the Minnesota Open High School Spring Invitational, clocking a time of 2:20.69. The time was about three seconds faster than the previous record set by Casey Miller in 2014 (2:23.27). Ross said while she was running during the meet she did not expect to break it but said the difference was keeping a good pace in her second lap of the race.
“It’s amazing. That was my biggest goal of the year to break it. So when I finally did I was in shock and it was amazing,” Ross said. “Some of my friends came and rushed over and we had a really good moment.”
Later in the season, Ross went on to reset the record two more times, first at the section 7AAA true team meet May 10 followed by the preliminary round of the Class 3A state meet June 8 with the current record time of 2:13.12.
Ross’ time was the second-fastest from the preliminary round. In the 800 meter race finals July 10 at the state meet, Ross finished sixth overall with a time of 2:16.43, with the five runners finishing ahead of her all graduating this past spring.
“It’s very exciting. It’s a little bit intimidating but I have a really good training group with friends from my school and other schools and it’ll be fun to train this winter,” Ross said.
After competing in her second state meet and first as an individual, the rising sophomore added that it was a good learning experience for her, saying that she does not have to start the race in the lead.
“I still think that I’ll go out bold but finals kind of taught me that it’s okay to settle back because people can make moves which were made on me but maybe in the future I can be the one making those moves.”
Along with her program record in the 800 meter race, Ross finished the season with the program’s third-fastest time in the 400 meter race with a winning time of 59.12 at the Metro West Conference championship meet May 17. She is behind Paige Bakke who had clocked a 58.72 in 2022 and Lillian Halvorson who set the record in 2019 with a time of 57.08.
Ross was originally a swimmer before COVID-19 disrupted the sport when she was in seventh grade. With running being one of the few sports going on, her parents who are both runners encouraged her to pursue it, first doing cross country followed by track and field. She added that the work ethic needed for swimming translated well to running and that she liked running more because of the social aspect of talking with friends during a run.
Ross and the Hawks will begin the cross country season Sept. 7 at Gale Woods Farm in Minnetrista. Last season, Ross finished 13th at the Metro West Conference championships (20:06.4) Oct. 18 and 17th at the section 2AAA championships (19:44.06) Oct. 25.