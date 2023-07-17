Noella Ross

Chaska freshman Noella Ross ran near the top of the pack during the preliminary round of the 800-meter race at the Class 3A state tournament June 8.

 File photo by Brendan O’Brien/Southwest News Media

The 2023 track and field season was special for Noella Ross, leaving her with plenty to be excited about heading into the next one.

By the end of her freshman season at Chaska, Ross took home a conference and section individual championship while also etching her name in the school’s record book. Now with three seasons left competing with the Hawks, Ross is ready to continue her work ethic and see what new heights she can reach.

Tags

Events