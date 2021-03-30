A crossover kiss off the glass for two? How about a drive through two bodies, a shot off the glass for an answer? A corner 3-pointer? How about a step-back 3-pointer in returner.
It was the Alexis Pratt and Kennedy Sanders show early on in the Class 4A State Girls Basketball Tournament March 30.
Pratt, the shortest player on the court, scored nine of fourth-ranked Stillwater's first 22 points. Sanders, point guard for third-ranked Chaska, did the same.
When it was all said-and-done, 36 minutes in the books, Pratt was held 10 points shy of her season average with 11, while Sanders netted a career effort for a second consecutive game, 31 points.
And Chaska was moving on because of it, a 75-57 win at Osseo High School.
"Kennedy is such a competitive kid. I know some girls still dwell a bit on how last year ended, our capabilities, and how we didn't live up to them. I think that's why we keep seeing this type of play from her," Chaska head coach Tara Seifert said.
Sanders was the catalyst. Whether it was hitting threes, driving to the hoop, pushing the pace, or handling the basketball against the pressure, the sophomore came away with a performance of her lifetime.
While Sanders shined, scoring eight consecutive points for Chaska early in the second half, extending the advantage to 44-28, the Hawks' defense on Pratt was equally impressive.
Pratt made just one basket over the last 25 minutes. Credit senior captain Kelsey Willems and others for that.
"I knew it was a big match-up. I knew if we could contain (Pratt), make her take tough shots, we were going to be in good shape. I think the thing with our team, we were able to throw three or four different girls on her, try to disrupt what she was doing. The versatility our players show in being able to defend different players, that is definitely a bonus," Seifert said.
Chaska's lead never dipped below seven points. Even when Amber Scalia, the younger sister of current Minnesota Gopher Sara Scalia scored 10 straight Stillwater points, drawing the Ponies within 47-40, Chaska had an answer.
"We'd knew it was going to be a tough battle. They hadn't lost a game for a reason. We talked a lot about being poised. About not getting ahead of ourselves. They threw some good pressure at us and I thought we did a good job passing out of it. Creating opportunities for us. I think we had only nine turnovers," Seifert said.
That answer was a Kayla Hendrickson 3-pointer followed by a Hendrickson lob pass inside to Mallory Heyer for two. A comfortable double-digit lead once again.
"Kels, Kayla, they continued to step up and show strong senior leadership. Their shots really came at crucial times. You know, big shots at big times. When we're getting another 12 points from them, it's so huge. When teams are keying on Kennedy and Mal, other players see some opportunities, and they just came through. These three seniors girls (Kaylee Van Eps) just want to keep playing. They don't want it to end," Seifert said.
Van Eps netted five of her nine points in the second half, while Heyer scored 12 in the first half, 19 for the game.
Scalia (17 points) and Lexi Karlen (12 points) were top scorers for Stillwater, which lost to Hopkins in the state semifinals in 2019 and 2020.
"I would say it was one of our top games. As a coach you always see things you want to do better, but I was very happy with how we played. I'm really glad we played an athletic team, a physical team that rebounded really well. That's what we're going to get next with Hopkins. A team that presses, that gets so much offense off their defense," Seifert said.
In the end, though, the real story was Sanders. Thirteen points at halftime, three scores on three consecutive trips down the court had Stillwater playing from behind the rest of the game.
A three-possession stretch that included a 3-pointer from Sanders with a hand in her face; a defensive rebound fast-break pass that was saved by Kendall Karrmann, a feed to a trailing Sanders for a shot off the glass; and a 3-pointer from Karrmann in transition, a 44-28 lead.
A career-night of 31 points that had mom and dad, Jill and Scott, leading the cheer from the stands, brothers Peyton and Brayden bringing good luck with a change of seat location at halftime, and Scott's dad proudly telling everyone that was his granddaughter.
"She has this extra year of maturity, this extra year of growth in her game. Right now she's playing with such confidence. The bigger the game, the bigger she's played," Seifert said.
CHAMPIONSHIP UP NEXT?
The old saying is to be the best, you have to beat the best.
For Chaska, arguably the second-best girls basketball team in the state of Minnesota, they certainly feel they got a raw deal with the South sub-state No. 2 seed.
That meant a quarterfinal contest with fourth-ranked Stillwater. And now after a dominating win, the Hawks, a top-25 team nationally, will meet top-ranked Hopkins in the state semifinals, not in the championship.
Can you imagine the Hawks having a chance at the school's first state title versus a Hopkins team looking to break a state record for consecutive wins with 79?
"My biggest issue is the transparency. We were asked if we believed we were one of the top four teams, and if so, why. We listed the teams we beat. We felt we had a good shot at a top seed. They asked us to vote for teams one through seven, throwing our your team. The crossover doesn't make much sense to me," Seifert said.
While Chaska and Hopkins, ranked No. 1 in the country according to ESPN, will meet in the first semifinal at 7 p.m. on Wednesday, April 7, at the Target Center in downtown Minneapolis, the second semifinal will feature seventh-ranked Centennial and No. 10 Rosemount.
The Irish, beaten twice in the regular season by second-ranked Farmington, upset the Tigers 52-44 in the state quarterfinals. That leaves the North sub-state No. 3 seed versus the South sub-state No. 4 seed in the semifinal.
Chaska, though, will press on. They will have a week to prepare for Hopkins and their 77-game winning streak. The two teams were scheduled to play in March before a COVID case in the Hawks' program cancelled the marquee match-up.
"It was tough that the game got taken away from us. Our girls wanted to show everyone what we can do. Now we get that chance. All the pressure is on them. They have the winning streak. The big thing for us is staying close. Only one team has been able to do that all year with them. If we can, hopefully we can win late," Seifert said.
To prepare for Hopkins' uptempo full-court press defense, Seifert said the next couple of days will be about conditioning. Being ready to go for 36 minutes with the champs.
"The experience of playing at the Target Center, playing against Hopkins, it will be great for the girls. I really want them to enjoy it. Enjoy the time together, and then do it all over against in the championship," Seifert said.