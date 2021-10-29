A cold driving rain pelted the turf at Kuhlman Stadium in Edina, and the soccer teams on it. Temperatures hovering in the 40s, it was a proper welcome to the state soccer tournament for first-timer Southwest Christian.
Late October weather in Minnesota.
For the top-seeded Stars boys soccer team, it was the price they were willing to pay Oct. 28 in a 7-0 quarterfinal win over Proctor.
Those uniforms and cleats will dry by the time Southwest Christian takes the field in the Class A state semifinals on Wednesday, Nov. 3, at 5 p.m. The forecast? Zero percent chance of rain. A comfortable indoor setting at U.S. Bank Stadium.
Behind four first-half goals, any hope Proctor had of springing an upset, was lost. Despite the score, play was not lopsided. Conversion of scoring chances, though, was.
The Rails had a great look just 30 seconds in thwarted away by Stars goaltender Adam Tebbs. Proctor needing something, down 3-0 late in the half, a free kick from outside the box, Tebbs came up with a diving save, and then followed it up with a second stop from the ground on the rebound.
Southwest Christian, meanwhile, capitalized often. Sam Widdifield, with three goals into the state tournament, scored twice separated by less than seven minutes. His second goal came off a deflection from a Rails player, eluding the goaltender with misdirection.
By the time the halftime horn rang, Luke Kamm had driven through the back line of the Proctor defense for his 12th goal of the season, while Jon Brain contributed his 14th goal in the 40th minute.
Brain finished with two goals and an assist in the win. Christoph Kleinprintz scored in the 70th minute as well for the Stars.
Southwest Christian has scored 29 goals in four post-season games.
The Stars, already with wins over two ranked opponents in the playoffs in Breck School and Providence Academy, now draws No. 10 Pine Island/Zumbrotz-Mazeppa in the state semifinals.
The Wildcats co-op improved to 17-0-2 with a 1-0 win over St. Cloud Cathedral in the quarterfinals. PI/ZM has surrendered just 10 goals this season.
In the other semifinal, St. Paul Humboldt will face Rochester Lourdes, which upset St. Paul Washington in the first round. Lourdes, like PI/ZM, a member of the Hiawatha Valley League, lost 2-1 to the Wildcats in the regular season.