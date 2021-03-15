The 2020-21 dance season was about handling adversity, no matter the situation.
There was a seven-week pause with in-person activities, teams forced to learn dances virtually over a computer.
Spectators were few and far at events. Competitions were drastically different. So what did Chaska do? They embraced it.
That 20-person kick line? It didn't exist this season for the Hawks. Five neat lines of four? Nope. There were no hooking of arms, no lifts, no touching of one another of any kind in Chaska's kick dance.
"There were commentators on the video stream, one coach and one judge, so it was really neat to hear what they were saying," Chaska head coach Kris Rydland said about the state dance event March 13 at Edina High School.
Not sharing air is a pretty challenging task in a kick dance.
Rydland said the hope was judges would see the degree of difficulty that comes with solo kicking. And without arms hooked, dancers were able to use them to be engaging. The coach said dancers figured out ways to use their fingers, hands, wrists, and elbows in a different way.
"It's that artistry and beauty that we want to express in our dance," Rydland said.
Chaska, making its 14th consecutive state tournament appearance in kick, was fourth out of 12 qualifying teams. Just a 1/2-point rank score behind Brainerd from a second straight state medal. Chaska was third in kick in 2020.
"We didn't hear our name. There were some technical difficulties with the stream. All of a sudden it cuts in and we hear Brainerd was third place. We were confused. I knew Eastview and Wayzata were so incredible, but we were optimistic we were right there," Rydland said.
Rydland's hunch was correct.
Chaska was ranked No. 2 on one judge's sheet. A tie for second on another. Their scores were 93, 92, 91, 85 and 82.
"Our scores went way up this year. I think it took some time to register with our officials for them to understand what we were doing. There was a point where I was ready to give into it. And one of captains, Madison Daly, said 'I like what we're doing, I believe in what we're doing.' That was enough for me. I'm so glad we followed through," Rydland said.
Eastview, jazz and kick state champions, finished with 476 out of 500 possible points, a ranking score of one on all five judges' sheets. Section 2AAA champion Wayzata was ranked second by three judges, placing them second and Brainerd third.
Unlike previous years, there were no preliminaries and finals, just one dance for all 12 competing teams in each class.
Along with Eastview, Maple Grove and Wayzata were top three in jazz with Edina in fourth place.
LAST-MINUTE CHANGES
Remember that dancing on the fly bit? How about this?
Friday, March 12, was the first time practicing in-person for Chaska since qualifying for state at sections. Chaska was back to a virtual format after three dancers were placed in quarantine protocols -- there were no positive cases.
One senior dancer, unfortunately, was unable to compete.
That meant the final days were met with formation changes. Even Saturday morning before the state competition Rydland and staff were making tweaks to the dance.
"This group, I called them 'steady eddy.' They were reliable, dependable, such forward-looking, optimistic. They were a let's do whatever we're able to do team. This is the group we needed this year," Rydland said.
Rydland said one of her memories from the season will be the song choice from senior captain Lucy Wentink, who was lost for the season with a knee injury. The recording included different layers of sounds, including actual bird sounds recorded by the coach's brother in California.
"We watched back our performance and it almost felt like it was a miracle that we made it with everything. Especially with it being March 13. Maybe it wasn't quite the performance that we had at sections, but with one day of practice, how could it be, right?" Rydland said.
Year in and year out, Chaska is right there at the top of their class, despite the enrollment size difference.
"(These girls) have such a strong belief in what they're doing. They take this ownership in what they're doing. This is their dance. And they utilize everyone's skills and gifts perfectly," Rydland said.