Ryan Rodriguez was mistakenly left off the line-up card in the first game of the Class B State Amateur Baseball Tournament.

On Aug. 25 in an elimination game, make no mistake, Rodriguez, a Chaska High School graduate, came up with his biggest six innings of the summer.

The left-hander struck out a season-high eight batters, scattering six hits with two runs allowed in a Chaska Cubs' 11-5 win over Victoria in Delano.

With the win, Chaska is one of six remaining teams in the Class B bracket. The Cubs play the loser of Chanhassen and Blaine at 4:30 p.m. Saturday in Maple Lake.

Chaska jumped on Victoria for eight runs in the first three innings. Like the Cubs, the Vics had used their top two arms in an extra-inning loss 24 hours earlier. Victoria was also without the services of pitcher Hunter Even.

Four consecutive batters reached in the first inning, including an RBI-single from Tyler Polster and a two-run triple from Chase Hentges.

Justin Johnson added an RBI-single in the second inning before Chaska tacked on three runs in the third on a Steve Edlefsen double and a Dylan Peterson single.

The Cubs added solo runs in the sixth, seventh and eighth innings. JT Canakes was 2-for-3 with two runs scored, two RBIs and a double. Mike Edlefsen and Hentges also collected two hits apiece.

Leighton struck out six batters in a three-inning save, the lone blemish a three-run ninth inning, all unearned.

Noah Salonen walked nine batters in the start for Victoria, which got three hits each from Trey Cavello and Mitchell Olson.

