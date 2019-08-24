There's that line from the movie Major League where veteran pitcher Eddie Harris tells Cleveland Indians manager Lou Brown, "I'm throwing every piece of junk I can think of at'em Skipper."
For Chaska Cubs pitchers Drake Kilber and Pete Ohnsorg, the statement could have been the same Aug. 24 in the second round of the Class B State Baseball Tournament in Dassel.
Three times in a four-inning stretch Miesville loaded the bases, the winning run 90 feet from crossing home plate. First it was Kilber with a big pitch. Then it was Ohnsorg's turn in relief.
In the end, though, living dangerously caught up to the Cubs, a 2-1 walk-off win for Miesville. Deryk Marks, 2017 Class B MVP, lunged at a two-strike pitch off the plate, a base hit to left scoring Austin LaDoux from second base in the bottom of the 13th inning.
Miesville joins Blaine, Chanhassen and Dundas among the final four unbeaten teams in Class B.
The Mudhens, state champions in 2016 and 2017, second in 2018, had multiple chances to finish off the game earlier.
The bases loaded, one out, in the ninth inning, Kilber kept the game going with a strikeout and ground ball out to force extras.
Kilber threw nine-plus innings, scattering nine hits with eight strikeouts and one run allowed in the no-decision.
A lead-off double in the 10th inning, Miesville loaded the bases again, an Ohnsorg strikeout stranding three runners.
Following a 1-2-3 11th inning, Miesville put three runners on base in the 12th, a force out at home plate and a strikeout continued the game. The Mudhens left 15 runners on base.
Chaska, down a run, got a one-out double from Dylan Peterson in the sixth inning, eventually scoring on a Miesville error.
Peterson had two of Chaska's six hits with Ohnsorg striking out four batters in 3 2/3 innings of work in the loss.
Jacob Dickmeyer struck out 11 batters over 12 innings for Miesville. Chris Olean earned the win in relief, pitching a scoreless 13th inning.
Chaska plays in an elimination game at 7 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 25 in Delano against Victoria.
LATE RALLY NOT ENOUGH
A two-run double from Trey Cavello forced extra innings for Victoria, but Dundas scored the game-winning run on a wild pitch, defeating the Vics 3-2 in 13 innings Aug. 24 in the second round of the Class B State Baseball Tournament.
A one-out single and hit by pitch followed by a ground out set-up the go-ahead run for the Dukes.
Hunter Even hit a double in the bottom half of the 13th inning with two outs, but Victoria came up a hit short in a second rally.
Trailing 2-0 in the ninth inning, a Matt Dolan double and Jared Davidson single put runners on the corners. Cavello's two-strike gap shot tied the game at two.
Cavello reached third base on a wild pitch, stranded on a strikeout and ground out.
Victoria had 12 total hits with Carter Schmidt 4-for-6 at the plate. Costello also had a multi-hit game with Riley Sweeney throwing seven innings in a start, allowing one run on six hits and two walks with three strikeouts.
Corey Binger took the loss, fanning six batters in six innings of relief.
Victoria plays Chaska in an elimination game at 7 p.m. on Sunday, Aug. 25 in Delano.