Brian Tichy had a nearly two-hour drive ahead of him to reach his cabin near Glenwood. The Carver manager figured his son and his friends could handle the roofing project themselves Aug. 29.
Tichy wasn't ready to drive away quickly from Yankee Stadium in Milroy. He wanted to soak up the second-weekend Class C State Amateur Baseball Tournament experience a bit more.
"I'm going to let everyone in on something. I'm going to be 67 years old and I am running around here with a bunch of guys in their 20s to 30 and they are good guys. I like them like they're my friends. So, what is it like? Like having another weekend with your buddies," Tichy said.
Among the Carver Black Sox players, the story was the same. An experience such as the state tournament comes around once a year if you're lucky. So on the second weekend eight players stayed at a hotel in nearby Redwood Falls, ready to hit the links together on Sunday.
Amateur baseball is more than the game. It's the people you play with, that go to-bat for you.
"Talent-wise, pitching-wise we're in a better spot than three years ago. You get to the second weekend, the third weekend, games are close, teams are better, and I just really like what we have together as a team. We have fun being out here together as a team. We had back-to-back first-round exits (in 2018 and 2019) and that ate away at us. We want to keep playing as long as we can this summer," Carver's Sam Warner said.
Winning, though, completes an experience. And Carver reached the final weekend at state for the second time in four years, advancing past Region 12 champion Delano by a 4-2 decision.
A Delano team some picked to be holding up the trophy on Labor Day.
A Carver team that again was the No. 10 seed in the Crow River Valley League playoffs. The fourth place finishers in Region 7C.
"I can't put my finger on it to be honest. We're the same guys, the same players that we started the season we did. You add a couple of people and all of a sudden the competitiveness comes out. Getting Kyle Dalton back for the playoffs was huge. We added Connor Cornell and he's been great. But they were 0-for-9 today and we still won, so that tells me we have some depth and everyone as a whole," Tichy said.
The turnaround starts with pitching.
Andrew Weber is locked in like he was in 2019, the Crow River Valley League Pitcher of the Year that season. Weber is 4-0 in the post-season, having allowed nine earned runs, six coming in a region extra-inning defeat to Waconia.
Weber has 38 strikeouts to 10 walks in five post-season games. Teams have combined for just 12 hits over his last 22 1/3 innings dating back to a state-qualifying win over Mayer and state games against Clinton and Delano.
Add in a 2-1 record from starter Mark Ulrich and 18 strikeouts from reliever Jacob Booden -- he has surrendered two hits among 30 batters faced in the playoffs and at state -- and Carver feels good about their staff right now.
Warner sees it first hand behind home plate.
"Webs and I have been pitching-catching together since we were 18 years old on the Excelsior Legion team. Nine, 10 years later and we're still out there together and that's fun," the catcher said. "He's our dude, our No. 1. Weber works quick. He's always around the zone. He can pick when he wants to throw his breaking balls in and out of the zone. A lot of guys do that with their fastball. He can throw a backdoor slider off the plate or off the back foot. His control is what makes him so tough."
While Weber into Booden led Carver to victory over Delano, timely hitting and stellar defense played a large role as well.
It was a 1-1 game through five innings because of center fielder Bailey Melz's throw to Warner at home plate for a tag out of a potential go-ahead run.
After Carver took the lead in the sixth inning, it remained that way because third baseman David Dolan, hobbled with an ankle injury, made two plays down the line, one on a dive, to record outs on throws to first base.
It was a 4-2 game, not a 4-4 game in the seventh inning, because shortstop Kyle Dalton charged a short hop, making the throw, stranding the bases loaded for Delano.
"We won today because Bailey threw a guy out at home, David making those plays at third base; we're not giving away runs. Our pitchers did a really nice job again. Really the only runs being scored against us right now come through walks. Those free runs add up and we've done a great job defensively and pitching to limit them," Tichy said.
The first run came on a bases-loaded walk to Warner, though Carver wanted more with three runners on, nobody out.
After Delano tied the game at one, Carver broke it open in the sixth inning as Jay Bresnahan singled and Dolan drove a pitch into the gap for the first run on a double. Following a Weber single, Cole Kirchoff plated his fourth run of the state tournament with a hit at 3-1.
Weber's heads-up base running on a shallow pop out in the grass in right field off the bat of Melz made it 4-1. Weber read the second baseman catching the ball on his heels rather than the right fielder, beating the throw for a key fourth run.
Delano pulled within 4-2 in the seventh inning on a two-out single followed by three consecutive walks, the first issued by Ulrich in a one-batter stint.
Booden, the hard-throwing right-hander, not having pitched in two weeks, worked out the rust, getting a 6-3 putout to keep the Athletics at bay.
Bottom 8
Bottom 8
Carver 4, Delano 2
Delano had the tying run up at the plate in each the eighth and ninth innings, each time Booden coming through with the final out. The final at-bat going head-to-head with slugger Toby Hanson, a former Gopher, with a floater to Dalton at shortstop.
Carver, beaten by Union Hill out of Region 3 in the third round in 2017, will face another team from the Dakota-Rice-Scott League in St. Patrick at noon on Saturday, Sept. 5 in Milroy.
Carver, beaten by Union Hill out of Region 3 in the third round in 2017, will face another team from the Dakota-Rice-Scott League in St. Patrick at noon on Saturday, Sept. 5 in Milroy.
Ulrich will start for Carver with Weber, a groomsman in a friend's wedding that day, unavailable until a potential quarterfinal contest on Sunday, Sept. 6 with Sartell or Bluffton.