Twenty-four hours after Cologne's first State Amateur Baseball Tournament win, Craig Pexa was fixated on a first-inning decision.
"I should have squeezed. We talked about how we were going to do those type of things, move runners up, small-ball stuff," Pexa lamented despite a 5-2 win over Hadley in the opening round.
One week later, runners on second and third, one out, Pexa pulled the trigger in a scoreless game in the seventh inning.
Joey Lilya's bunt plated pinch runner Kyle Twait from third base, part of a two-run frame as Cologne, behind a one-hit, eight-strikeout performance from Christian Johnson, moved on to the third round in a 2-0 win over Nisswa Aug. 24 in Delano.
The Hollanders, making its first state tournament since 1972, is among the final 16 teams in Class C.
Anthony Brenner started the seventh inning by getting on base, a Tim Swanson double moving runners into scoring position. Swanson added a second run on a wild pitch at 2-0.
Johnson, coming off a 12-strikeout performance in round one against Hadley, was even better in round two, surrendering a borderline base hit in the sixth inning. The single was originally ruled an error.
Nisswa had just three batters reach base, once on a single and another on a walk from Tory Miller, and a hit by pitch.
Cologne plays Region 10 champion Bemidji at 1:30 p.m. on Saturday, Aug. 31 in Delano. Jordan or Fergus Falls would be a potential fourth-round match-up on Sunday, Sept. 1 with the final two rounds that Sunday night and the championship on Labor Day.