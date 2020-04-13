Southwest Christian High School will have two new head coaches in the gymnasium next winter.
Kit Avery, the leader of the boys basketball program for eight years, has resigned. He finished with 125 wins and is the winningest basketball coach in school history.
"Thank you Kit for your leadership and commitment to this program and our school!" Darin Keizer, Athletic Director at the Chaska school, said on Twitter.
Last month, Bill Piwnica, a coach in the girls basketball program for 14 years, the last two as head coach, stepped down. Eli Groenendyk, the JV coach in 2019-20, was named the new head girls basketball coach on March 29.
Groenendyk is a Pastor of Discipleship at Calvary Church in Edina. He is a 2013 graduate of Northwestern College (Iowa). Groenendyk led his team to the state tournament two years in a row at Pella Christian High School in Iowa. He played competitive, traveling basketball with the Iowa Barnstormers in AAU tournaments.
Groenendyk received a basketball scholarship to Northwestern College, and during his collegiate career appeared in the NAIA National Tournament for two seasons.
Additionally, he was a two-year starting wide out for the football team. He later was a wide receivers coach in the program.