With the first match of the 2023 season a few days away for the Chaska girls tennis team, the word head coach Kevin Lungay wants to be the mantra for the players is consistency.
Near the end of his first season as the Hawks’ head coach, Lungay said he hoped for the team to play consistent tennis from match to match and began to see it near the end of the fall. Now in his second year, he is hoping the athletes can implement a consistent level of play immediately to start the season.
“I’m hoping to take learnings I had from last season and start the season with a fresh perspective, and then really just kind of really grounding our team down and really hoping to kind of make big strides for this upcoming season,” Lungay said.
Developing that level of consistency does not involve teaching players to hit scorching serves or crushing the tennis ball on every return, in the coach’s eyes.
“But it’s really focusing on how can we be consistent, getting our repetitions in place so that we can just kind of hang longer within the point. So that’s going to be really my huge focus when it comes to developing our players,” Lungay said.
Chaska will be without a significant core of its roster from last season, as the team graduated 10 seniors who were on the varsity roster. Senior Maverick Margraf returns as the Hawks’ top singles player, which Lungay sees as a key advantage for the team. Sophomore Mylie Brandt is another athlete who spent time in the varsity lineup and will do so again this year.
As one of the team sports in high school that can often be seen as an individual one, Lungay still wants the group to focus on challenging each other during practices and cheering for each other during matches.
“That’s where we can have a lot of influence and a lot of growth is if we’re making sure that we’re playing for the team together, but challenging each other to play our best level of tennis,” Lungays said.
Along with these characteristics, other factors taken into consideration when constructing the lineup from match to match include collaboration with others for doubles or effort given for singles.
The Hawks finished with a 2-9 record in 2022 overall record last year, falling to Eden Prairie 6-1 in the section 2AA tournament Oct. 4. Despite the record, Lungay saw potential in the team as they had close 4-3 losses to Jordan, St. Louis Park and Bloomington Jefferson.
“I’m hoping to at least maybe turn the tide on a few of those games against some of those schools and at least try to try to break pressure there,” he said.
Chaska’s first match of the season is at home against Waconia Aug. 29. After beating the Wildcats 5-2 in one of the team’s wins last season, Lungay hopes the match will be a good jumping off point for the 2023 campaign. Chaska then travels to Mound Westonka Aug. 30 before playing rival Chanhassen Sept. 7 at Chaska High School.
The section 2AA tournament begins the week of Oct. 2 with the team portion of the tournament, and the team section finals will be Oct. 10 at Gustavus Adolphus College. The individual portion of the tournament will take place Oct. 13 and 17 also at the college. The Class 2A tournament will be Oct. 24-27 at the Baseline Tennis Center at the University of Minnesota campus.