Nate Foss hopes the 2020 cross country season is one runners don't have to go through again. At the same time, what was learned, what was gained, by athletes, the last two months, was maybe more important than any other fall season.
"I’m so proud of the athletes for making the best out of a less than ideal season," Foss, the Chaska boys cross country coach, said. "Many of them were track athletes in the spring and they remembered what it felt like to only have six days of practice before the season was essentially cancelled. As such, they did a great job of taking on the personal responsibility to do the things necessary to ensure that we could complete the 2020 cross country season (masks, social distancing, and making good decisions when not at practice)."
Foss said there was always a "cloud hanging overhead" that the season could be called off at any moment.
"The athletes did a great job of rolling with the punches, accepting the unknown, and being extremely flexible. Often we focused one week at a time/one race at a time. .. On the boy’s side we tried to focus on running as a pack and pushing each other. No one wanted to get left in 'no man’s land' during a race. There is no way around it, though; running with fewer athletes in a race is far more difficult than running in some of the larger meets we have been used to in the past," the coach said.
While the season was truncated, Chaska was able to place third in the Metro West Conference Championships Oct. 6, following up that performance in sixth place in Section 2AA on Oct. 13. Both races were at Gale Woods Farm in Minnetrista.
Chaska put up a score of 169, well ahead of higher seeded Shakopee and Marshall. Buffalo (45) and Chanhassen (118) were the top two teams.
"The section meet had a completely different feel than past years: smaller and less culminating. The boys knew that they had to push to the finish line regardless of whether or not anyone was around them because the other 14 teams in the section would have their times added in when it was all said and done," Foss said. "Many matched or bettered their times from just a few days earlier on the same course."
The sixth-place finish was the best performance in four years for Chaska.
Senior Ethan Leonard was the highest finishing Hawk in 10th place overall, a time of 17:14.8 on a challenging course. A normal year Leonard would have been off to his first state meet as an individual.
"The accomplishment can never be taken away from Ethan, but it is truly sad that he didn’t have the opportunity to actually race at the state meet," Foss said.
Chaska had four underclassmen on the section roster led by all-section runner Nolan Sutter, a freshman, in 22nd place in a time of 17:52.7. It was his second all-time top-25 finish at sections.
Junior Dylan Austad was 26th in 18:05.9 followed by senior Manjunath Swayampu in 18:42.2 in 52nd place. Underclassmen Erick Chapman (18:48.8), Noah Leonard (18:59.9) and Nathan Bellmont (19:07.2) also competed for Chaska.
"I feel our teams made the absolute best out of a situation that was completely out of their control. In a way it’s a much larger version of what we often talk about with regard to individual meets: sometimes there will be rain, or heat, or freezing temps. Sometimes there will be hills, or mud, or strong winds. Whatever the circumstances, we believe that the conditions are always in our favor because we adapt and overcome better than those around us. This year both programs showed their ability to adapt and overcome. I couldn’t be prouder of them," Foss said.
MAKING GAINS
With only two returning section runners from 2019, only one high school student -- and that runner, Ella Long, competing with an injury -- Chaska girls cross country entered the Section 2AA Meet with optimistic goals.
In the end, the team moved up one team spot, and Long and eighth grader Adonai Yidnekachew gained a combined 52 positions. They were 51st and 66th overall in times of 22:20 and 22:38.7.
"Ella was able to secure an all-conference spot at 13th place in the conference meet, but she couldn’t match it at sections due to her leg. We had hoped for a eighth or ninth-place finish at sections, but due to a few injuries, ended up in 13th. Overall, I’m excited for the young talent coming back next year," Chaska girls coach Kristin Weinzierl said.
That talent includes eighth graders Katelyn Farm (22:40.1), Sidney Fuhr (22:43.5) and Kayleen Cho (23:45), and seventh graders Liliana Patrick (22:52.1) and Noella Ross (23:31.7).
Waconia and Chanhassen were the top two finishing girls teams with Storm junior Izzy Roemer claiming individual honors in a 26-second victory in 18:39.