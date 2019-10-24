In a field dominated by ranked Nova Classical Academy and Minnehaha Academy, boys runners from Holy Family Catholic and Southwest Christian were competing for placings and season-best times Oct. 24 at Highland Executive Golf Course in St. Paul.
Four area runners placed in the top 30 in the 5,000-meter race led by Fire seniors Ben Fink and Tyler Franck in times of 17:45.3 and 17:49.8.
The eight individual state qualifiers all finished in the top 10 in the race.
Early on it was Patrick Ricke leading the Fire pack, but just before the halfway point Ricke collapsed to the turf, unable to finish the section race. Teammate Jaden Lorenz was right behind him, third across the finish line for Holy Family Catholic in 28th place in 17:56.7.
Greg Stoffel in 46th place (18:54.6) and Matt Santini in 56th place (19:15.7) completed the team score of 177 for fifth place of 17 complete squads.
Southwest Christian, sixth overall with 187 points, was led by Mason Beise in 27th place, a running of 17:56.6. Beise was in the top 25 through the first mile, finishing strong ahead of two runners.
Owen Seltz was 32nd (18:25.1) followed by Brandon Mosley and Isaac Haugen in 35th and 39th places in times of 18:35.6 and 18:46.5.
Morgan Franck, one of two Holy Family Catholic girls to toe the starting line, was the area's top finisher in 36th place. Her time was 22:23.5. Teammate Danielle Sutcliffe was 61st in 24:14.8.
Southwest Christian, 13th with a team score of 315, was led by Taylor Scott in 45th place and Trinity Streed in 59th place. Their times were 22:40 and 24:11.2.
Other top times for the Stars were Cierra Larson and Zoe Jones in 24:27.6.