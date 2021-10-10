Nolan Sutter bested his top time of the season by 19 seconds, a fourth-place time of 16 minutes, seven seconds, in a 180-runner field at Alexandria Lions Meet of Champions on Oct. 9 for Chaska.
The Hawks were 12th of 27 teams with a score of 358. Mounds View (91), Roseville Area (125) and Edina (132) were the top three boys teams.
Sutter was just one second behind No. 8-ranked James Olson of Roseville Area with No. 11-ranked Elliot McArthur of Mounds View (15:59) and No. 10 Ernest Mattson of White Bear Lake (16:01) in the top two spots.
Jaxon McDonald was 38th overall for Chanhassen, a time of 17:28. The Storm were 16th in the team standings with a score of 406.
Dylan Austad (17:58) and Eric Chapman (18:14) were 61st and 80th for Chaska.
Chanhassen's Jack Olson and Colin Scheller were 72nd and 82nd in times of 18:07 and 18:16.
Marissa Long, ranked No. 5 in Class AAA, was third overall for the Chanhassen girls team in 18:49, her third-fastest time of the season.
Ranked runners in Molly Moening of St. Paul Highland Park (18:23) and Olivia Goebel of Albany (18:26) were the first two runners across the line.
Storm senior Isabella Roemer posted a ninth-place time of 19:10 as Chanhassen was ninth of 24 teams with 242 points.
Edina (74), St. Paul Highland Park (103) and Alexandria (132) were the top three teams.
Tatumn Ryen and Madeline Hauck were 62nd and 67th for the Storm in times of 21:04 and 21:08.
Chaska, in 16th place with 414 points, was led by Katelyn Farm in 66th place in 21:08. Middle schoolers Makenzie Royal and Noella Ross were 75th and 85th for the Hawks in 21:17 and 21:46.
BOLD INVITE
Dylan Spalding ran seventh overall in a time of 19 minutes, seven seconds, for Holy Family Catholic at the BOLD Invitational at Olivia Golf Club on Oct. 7.
Matt Santini (19:26), Aaron Hesse (19:37), Will Fielder (19:49) and Grant Hayes (20:26) all finished between 11th and 19th place for the Fire.
Ava Mettler was Holy Family Catholic's top girls finisher in 22 minutes, 48 seconds, for 13th place.
Nora Swartzbaugh (23:26) and Danielle Sutcliffe (24:39) were also in the varsity field in 18th and 23rd places for the Fire.