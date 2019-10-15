Ethan Leonard became a two-time Metro West all-conference runner, leading Chaska on the Hyland Greens Golf Course on Oct. 15 in seventh place in 17 minutes, 22 seconds.
The Hawks were third of seven teams in the league standings with 89 points.
Chanhassen won its fifth consecutive Metro West Conference title by 23 points over Bloomington Jefferson, 36-59.
Leonard was joined among the all-conference award medalists by Nolan Sutter, the highest finishing non-senior or junior. He was ninth overall in 17:35.7.
A second eighth grader, Andrew Alldredge, was 20th for the Hawks in 18:19.5.
The top seven for Chaska included Dylan Austad (18:30.6), Manjunath Swayampu (18:32.2), Tyler Scherbing (18:32.6), and Andrew Grover (18:36.9).
YOUTH MOVEMENT
Five of the first seven runners across the finish line for Chaska were underclassmen, a sign of great things to come.
Gabby Bjugan and Lillie Powell were 18th and 21st in times of 21:29.9 and 21:46.4.
Chaska was fourth of six teams with a score of 123.
Bloomington Jefferson won the team title with 32 points followed by St. Louis Park (41) and Chanhassen (49).
Ella Long was 29th in 22:13 followed by Adonai Yidnekachew, a seventh grader, in 31st place in 22:18.5. The fifth score came from senior Kate Perrill in 34th place in 22:36.3.
Sidney Fuhr and Brianna Loosbrock were sixth and seventh across the finish line in 22:54.1 and 22:56.1.
Chaska competes in the Section 2AA Meet Oct. 24 at Gale Woods Farm in Minnetrista.