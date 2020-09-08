Recording a perfect score in a season-opening dual with Tri-City United, the Southwest Christian boys cross country team backed it up in a triangular at Baylor Regional Park near Norwood Young America Sept. 3.
Owen Seltz (18:15), Brandon Mosley (18:59), Wyatt Wercinski (19:08), and Zach Kaupp (19:15) placed third through sixth individually in the 5,000-meter race with Tri-City United and NYA.
Chris Evans was the fifth finisher for the victorious Stars in a time of 19:39.
Southwest Christian, with three girls runners in the top five, was also a team champion. Taylor Scott was the individual runner-up in 22 minutes, 25 seconds. Teammates Cierra Larson and Sydney Kaupp each ran the 5K race in 24 minutes for fourth and fifth places.
Other top times came from Leihanah Weinacht (24:39) and Zoe Jones (24:53) in ninth and 10th places.
Southwest Christian runs at Montgomery National Golf Course at 4:30 p.m. on Thursday, Sept. 10.
HOLY FAMILY CATHOLIC
Eighth graders Regan Donnelly and Nora Swartzbough ran times of 24:34.1 and 24:43 over a five-kilometer dual race for Holy Family Catholic with Orono on Sept. 3, placing third and fourth, respectively.
Teammate Ava Mettler was sixth in a time of 24 minutes, 58.1 seconds.
Holy Family Catholic also had three boys in the top six led by Jaden Lorenz in second place in 18:01.7. Patrick Ricke and Greg Stoffel were fifth and sixth in 19:06.1 and 20:06.9.
Holy Family Catholic runs with Delano and Waconia at Lake Rebecca Park at 4 p.m. on Thursday, Sept. 10.
CHASKA
Senior Ethan Leonard ran a sub-18 minute time, one of six Chaska runners in the top-10 in a Metro West Conference triangular with Bloomington Kennedy and Robbinsdale Cooper at Brookside Park on Sept. 3.
The Hawks won the meet with a score of 24 followed by Kennedy (55) and Cooper (59).
Leonard won the 5K boys race by 27 seconds in a time of 17:48.4.
Nolan Sutter (18:25), Manjunath Swayampu (18:43) and Dylan Austad (18:54.1) were fourth through sixth with Noah Leonard (19:03) and Ryan Starkey (19:06) in eighth and ninth.
Chaska was second to Bloomington Kennedy 21-34 in the girls 5K race.
Junior Ella Long posted the fastest Hawks' time in a runner-up finish of 22:28.9 followed by seventh grader Addison Dooley in fifth place in 23:17.8.
Other top runners were underclassmen were Amanda Siemienas (24:02.6), Katelyn Farm (24:03) and Adonai Yidnekachew (24:12.3).
Bloomington Jefferson and Robbinsdale Cooper join the Hawks at Chaska Middle School East with races at 9 and 10:15 a.m. on Saturday, Sept. 12.