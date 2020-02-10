Imagine being in one spot in a dance all season, and then all of sudden nine days shy of the Class 3A State High Kick Meet, the coaching staff says you're switching positions with another dancer.
Chaska assistant coach Caitlin Harrell was that dancer. She was that dancer four years in a row to be exact. Maddy Croatt, also a Chaska assistant coach this season, was her switching partner.
So when senior Josie Mercier and freshman Kamille Carpenter went to work during a 2 1/2-hour practice Feb. 6 at Chaska High School, learning each other's part in the dance, Harrell and Croatt were tasked as shadows. Focus on their every move.
Add in head coach Kris Rydland's watchful eyes and "Jade" and "Finn," nicknames of the two dancers, were in the spotlight often.
"Last year we moved around a lot, so I'm pretty used to it. It's stressful, especially being a week from state, but it's a good learning experience. Feeling the pressure at such an intense time of the season," Mercier said.
Mercier, as a sophomore, remembers learning five dancer's roles as an alternate, so the switch isn't something out of the ordinary. It helps, though, being a senior. Carpenter, on the other hand, is still a youngster.
And she handled the pressure situation as well as anyone could have.
"That was how it was for me two years ago. I definitely feel like I've built myself up, knowing I've been through this so many times. Two years ago I learned a spot of a senior and it was tough for me, so I know what Finn is going through and she's handled it so well," Mercier said.
If a correction was needed, Carpenter acknowledged and replied "thank you." Every time. By the end of practice, that phrase had been uttered more than 50 times.
Each time with a bright smile. Each time with a sense of confidence that she could get it right.
By the end of practice, the shoutout section, Mercier and Carpenter received a round of applause for their hard work.
Two-thirds of the dance "remastered" in one practice, one more day ahead of dissecting every little bit of the dance.
"It's adjusting, changing your muscle memory. Being able to relearn each part," Mercier said. "It's such an amazing feeling having the support we have on this team around you. A lot of people don't understand how intense being on a varsity dance team is. It can be stressful, very hard on your body as well as the mental strain. But having teammates going through the same, struggling, but also fighting for each other, means everything in going through this experience."
ROOM TO MOVE UP
In four of the 10 categories Chaska scored ahead of Wayzata at the Section 2AAA Kick Championships including a seven-point difference in creativity. Many other areas had Chaska just a single point behind.
The average judge score was 89.1 for Wayzata and 88.4 for Chaska. Eastview, in two of five competitions with public scores, were in the 90s this season.
On paper, those are the top three teams into the Class AAA State Meet Feb. 15 at the Target Center in downtown Minneapolis.
The tight gap between Chaska and defending state champion Wayzata has given the Hawks Dance Team a sense of motivation to pull out all of the stops to move up the standings.
"Within the five years I've been on this team, this group has so much drive. I really feel like this team could go farther than some girls think we can go. We have so much power and strength that I think people overlook us when comparing us with Wayzata and Eastview. They're the big dogs, they're big schools with giant programs. I think people forget how mighty Chaska is," Chaska senior captain Kianee Bouavichith said.
What stood out throughout the 2 1/2-hour practice Feb. 6 was leadership. Not just from the captains, seniors Carmen Fix and Courtney Rydeen along with Bouavichith, all three in their second year, but throughout the grades.
It is the chanting. It is the encouragement. It is the confidence in each other.
Bouavichith, before cleaning the first-third of the dance, proclaimed to the team, "own your sets." The senior said within kick sets each part is assigned to a particular grade. That grade's job is to hype up the team.
"We're relying on them. For the seniors, it's the last kick set, the box set. We're giving it all at that point. We want the girls to know if they're tired, if they're not in the right mindset, it lets them know who they're doing this for. It gets us to where we need to be," Bouavichith said.
Common themes across the practice are closeness.
Coach Rydland refers to teammates as friends. Bouavichith says the phrase is genuine.
"Even at school, people are saying you're always with the dance team. They're my best friends. I want to be with them every single time I can be," she said.
Each girl on the team has a nickname.
"At the beginning of the season, we develop nicknames for each girl. It creates the bond between us," Bouavichith said.
Nicknames are within the team. Bouavichith was once called "Bouvo," but after the Best of the Best competition last season, referred to as Bob, her name switched.
"Bouvo was hard to say, and they also thought Bob was a good name for me," she said.
Chaska, making a program-record 13th consecutive trip to the kick state tournament, will compete at 2:20 p.m. on Saturday, Feb. 15 in the preliminary round.
The top six teams of 12 state qualifiers advance to the finals at 7:15 p.m. Chaska has reached the finals in 13 of the last 14 routines dating back in the past decade.
Joining Chaska in kick at state are Eastview, Lakeville North and Prior Lake from Section 1AAA, Wayzata and Eden Prairie from Section 2AAA, Centennial, Spring Lake Park and Henry Sibley from Section 3AAA, and Brainerd, Anoka and Blaine from Section 4AAA.
"This year has been a lot of realizations. Carmen and I have been in this gym together with (Coach Rydland) for five years. You realize it's coming to an end soon, which sucks. We hate it more than anything. We're not eighth graders anymore, we can't hold onto those moments anymore. We're soaking in these times together," Bouavichith said.
It feels amazing having this family here to support us. We have this trust and bond with every girl on this team. I love that it's not the seniors up here, and the eighth graders down here. We're not a divided team. It's not weird for me to go out to dinner with an eighth grader. That's why being a senior is so rewarding. To see all of these girls who are going to carry on the legacy we have tried to build," the captain said.