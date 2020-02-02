A 13th consecutive qualification to the State Dance Meet in high kick didn't take away the luster of a second-place finish out of Section 2AAA for Chaska on Feb. 1 at Edina High School.
The smiles were genuine. From ear to ear.
The hugs were authentic. Carmen Fix nearly taken to the ground by fellow senior captains Kianne Bouavichith and Courtney Rydeen.
The look on the faces of Head Coach Kris Rydland and the rest of the coaching staff were heartfelt.
Two more weeks together; dancing at the sport's grandest stage; there's nothing sweeter than that.
"It never gets old. It's great to know all of the hard work put in has paid off. I couldn't be more proud of our team right now," Chaska junior Madison Daly said.
"I think a lot of it is mental toughness. We went into this last week believing if we wanted it, we needed to go get it. If there's a will, there is a way, and we did," Chaska senior Kaylee Jenkins said.
Chaska will make its 22nd high kick appearance at state, the 15th overall routine in 10 years to qualify.
This year's dance sticks out for many reasons. It was the dance Rydland has been waiting years to perform, she said in an early season interview.
"I think it's the uniqueness in the choreography, but also the family that went into this dance. There were many things that went into this dance, but I think it was how hard we all worked on it, to get to this point, is what makes it so special," Jenkins said.
Jenkins is one of five seniors in the program. Daly has been around for the journey with them from Day One, entering the program as a seventh grader.
"I really feel like it's the creative aspect of the dance that makes it so special. That and the girls on this team. This group has been together for a while and how close we are. I really can't imagine (our seniors) being on a team without them," Daly said.
The Class AAA State Meet for kick begins with a preliminary round at 2 p.m. on Saturday, Feb. 15. Six of the 12 teams advance to the finals for a second run at 7:15 p.m.
Chaska, fifth last season, has steadily grown closer with Eastview and Wayzata with scores, making for quite the final performances ahead.
"It's unreal with all the lights, all the people. It's just an amazing feeling," Daly said.
"I think it's the perfect way to end senior year. Getting to go to the Target Center and getting to do what we love for one more day," Jenkins said.
Other qualifying teams from Section 2AAA were Wayzata, champion in both kick and jazz; Maple Grove, runner-up in jazz; Edina, third place in jazz; and Eden Prairie, third place in kick.