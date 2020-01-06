Courtney Rydeen never had to ask her siblings what it took to be a great captain. Courtney, the second youngest of seven kids in her family, just had to watch and learn.
She watched her brother Mitch lead as a captain at the safety position on the football field in 2012. She watched her sister Maddy help develop a family-like atmosphere on the girls tennis team as a senior in 2013.
Then there was sister Anna. A fierce competitor on the lacrosse field. Courtney watched someone who never backed down. And then there was Natalie, who led jam sessions in the locker room before lacrosse matches to ignite the fire inside her teammates.
And of course, Lizzie, the sibling who started it all. The one everyone looked up to.
"It's something that I really never needed to talk to them about. It was more about me seeing them be leaders and what it took to do their best," Courtney said. "I feel like there are natural leadership qualities people have. It was easy to see it in my sisters and brother."
Courtney, a senior on the Chaska dance team, is a second-year captain along with classmates Carmen Fix and Kianee Bouavichith.
The 2019-20 season, a majority of the Chaska rosters for kick and jazz returning, seems like a continuation of last year.
It's maybe why longtime coach Kris Rydland feels so strongly about this particular team. One she has admitted multiple times her love for.
"Personally, I feel like it's the connection between the captains and her. We have a really good flow. There's this energy with the captains and the girls. We all have such a great relationship," Rydeen said.
That connection in the gym has been evident in competition as well. Chaska was kick champions at the Edina Invite on Jan. 4. In jazz, they were one ranking point behind Maple Grove for fourth place.
Last month, Chaska won the Metro West Conference title for the fifth time in six years, a sweep of all six dances throughout November and December. Chaska received a score of 90 in kick and 92 in jazz from judges.
In both dances, Chaska had an average judge score of 87.5.
"Since we split our season, with conference in the first half and sections in the second half, we really look at winning conference as our first goal. We want to get first. It's very important to us," Rydeen said.
It was evident Dec. 21 at Benilde-St. Margaret. A rendition of the Chaska rouser breaking out with the championship plaque high above Bouavichith's head.
Starting 2020 with top finishes among some of the state's best teams was another positive step in the climb.
"I feel it was really good for us. After lots of long practices and long days, to see we can still go upward, that's was fund to see. We're trending up for sections. Knowing our section, it's going to take an incredible effort to just be in the top three. Right now it's about practice, putting our nose to the grindstone. Be involved and invested," Rydeen said.
These last weeks of the season will fly by for Rydeen and the Chaska team. Courtney has seen this before with her siblings. It comes down to enjoying the final events, doing everything you can for your team.
Before you know it, baby sister Grace, a freshman, who dances with Courteny on varsity kick, will be leading the squad in a couple of years.
"I feel like I was more prepared to lead this season. I knew what we had to get done to be where we wanted to be. We're close. I really love the team and the girls and I am excited for what's left to come," Rydeen said.
Chaska competes on Jan. 25 in the Eastview Showcase before sections on Feb. 1 at Edina High School.