Chaska won its fifth Metro West Conference championship dance title in six years in December. They were in the top-three in kick in the 16-team home Chaska Invite and scored a victory at the Edina Invite in January.
The 2019-20 season thus far has been one of the most successful in recent years, maybe dating back to 2013-14, the last year Chaska qualified both high kick and jazz/funk for the state meet.
Based on results from this Saturday's Section 2AAA Meet at Edina High School, the season could go from superb to spectacular in a hurry.
Chaska is in the conversation to advance both dances to state.
The kick team has earned 12 consecutive trips to state, 21 overall appearances. Chaska was fifth at state in 2019.
After starting out the season with a home invite score of 424 out of 500, a third-place finish -- one judge had them tied with state favorite Eastview -- recent meets have shown an uptick in score.
Chaska had its best day overall at the Metro West Conference Championships Dec. 21 at Benilde-St. Margaret, totaling routine scores of 436 in each dance. They backed that up two weeks later with a win at Edina, a score of 433.
Top average performance scores among Section 2AAA teams are Wayzata (88.8 out of 100), Chaska (86.6) and Eden Prairie (82.6). Within a few points of the Eagles are Maple Grove (81.6), Chanhassen (80.6), Edina (80.2), and Minnetonka (79.6).
If Chaska is able to get both dances through to state, they'll likely have to knock off Wayzata, Edina and Maple Grove, section qualifiers every year since 2015.
Chaska started the season with a score of 425 at the home invite, one judge having them tied with Wayzata, one point behind Maple Grove.
One week later at the Eastview Invite, Chaska beat Maple Grove in jazz 435-432, that feat accomplished for the first time in many years.
Chaska had jazz scores of 436 and 427 in recent meets.
Average scores from the season have Chaska fourth in Section 2AAA with 85.4 points. Wayzata (90.8), Maple Grove (90.2) and Edina (87.8) lead the way.
The Section 2AAA Meet starts at 1 p.m. on Feb. 1. Arrive early for available parking and the best spots in the stands.
Chaska is scheduled for 1:40 p.m. in kick (position 7 of 13) and 3:15 p.m. in jazz (position 1 of 13).
Chaska has qualified 14 routines to state in the last nine years.
Follow Eric Kraushar on Twitter at @ChanChaskaSport on Saturday for results.