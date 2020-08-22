Dundas drew the No. 3 seed based on regular season finish and a sweep of Miesville in the Region 1 playoffs. Looking at the Class B State Amateur Baseball Tournament bracket, a tall task was ahead for the Chaska Cubs.
Dundas, runner-up to Chanhassen in 2019, pounded out 23 hits off three Chaska pitchers, winning 10-1 on Aug. 22 at Schleper Stadium in Shakopee.
The Cubs finished the season with a 12-9 record.
It was the fifth trip to state in the last six years for Chaska.
How good is the Dukes' line-up? Eight different hitters recorded hits -- seven singles and a double -- in a six-run sixth inning.
All nine Dundas starters had at least one hit with eight starters recording at two hits or more. Tyler Jones was 4-for-4 with Nate Van Roekel, Jon Bishop, Todd Mathison, and Cody Kashmark each finishing with three hits.
Chaska led 1-0 out of the gates, a Kris Goodman double, eventually scoring on a Tyler Polster RBI-single.
The Cubs threatened often, runners in scoring position left on base in the second, third and fifth innings. Twice Dundas fielders made run-saving catches. First a full-length dive from third baseman Mike Ludwig before a leaping catch at the fence from Kashmark two innings later.
Meanwhile, Dundas began to capitalize on opportunities, taking the lead with two outs in the fourth inning on a Hayden Lanoue two-run single.
Van Roekel's double into the right-center gap started the six-run sixth inning and a 3-1 lead. By the time the frame was over, Bishop, Drew Sathrum, Kashmark had plated five more runs in an 8-1 lead.
Chase Hentges was 3-for-3 with two rocket singles off the wall for Chaska.
Polster, JT Canakes and reserve Brad Worm each had two hits as well for the Cubs. Pete Ohnsorg and Ryan Rodriguez also pitched in relief for Chaska.
CHAMPLIN 12, VICTORIA 2 (7)
Defense let down Victoria early on, Champlin's bats provided the knockout punch Aug. 22 in the first round of the Class B State Amateur Baseball Tournament Aug. 22 in Shakopee.
The LoGators totaled 11 hits, scoring nine runs between the third and fourth inning, winning 12-2 in seven innings in the second-day nightcap.
Trey Cavello had two of the Vics' five hits, scoring a run in the seventh inning on a two-out Champlin error.
Matt Dolan doubled and scored on a Cavello single for Victoria's first run in the fourth inning.
Riley Sweeney, a state winner over Cold Spring in the 2019 tournament, allowed six runs (three earned) over 2 1/3 innings in the loss. He allowed four hits and three walks with one strikeout.
Corey Binger finished with five strikeouts in relief, scattering eight hits with three walks in allowing six runs.