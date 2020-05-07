Following two nights of virtual interviews with eight candidates for the District 112 Superintendent position, the Eastern Carver County School Board has narrowed the list to three.
They are:
Lisa Sayles-Adams
Assistant Superintendent, North St. Paul-Maplewood-Oakdale Public Schools
Dr. Jeff Ridlehoover
Assistant Superintendent, Mounds View Public Schools
Dr. Ryan Laager
Superintendent, Belle Plaine Public Schools
"We had a very impressive pool to choose from," Board Chair Dr. Jeff Ross said. "I am grateful to each of the eight for their interest and their time. We are excited about our finalists, and look forward to learning more about them, and getting feedback from students, staff, and our community, next week."
Final interviews will take place next week on Monday, Wednesday and Thursday. Celi Haga, Director of Communications and Community Relations for District 112, said each candidate will spend a full day in the district, spending time both virtually and in-person with various groups before final interviews are held with the Board from 7:30-8:30 p.m. Those interviews will be live-streamed.
Deliberations are scheduled to begin after interviews conclude with a decision expected by the end of the week.
Members of the community are invited to meet the candidates remotely, ask questions, and provide feedback to the Board via a short survey. This is an important part of the Board’s process as they make their decision. The public is also invited to tune in via live-stream and watch the candidates’ final interviews with the Board.
Questions about how to participate should be directed to Haga at hagac@district112.org or 952-556-6121.
Monday, May 11, Dr. Jeff Ridlehoover
5-6 p.m. Community Q & A
7:30-8:30 p.m. Final Board Interview
Wednesday, May 13, Dr. Ryan Laager
5-6 p.m. Community Q & A
7:30-8:30 p.m. Final Board Interview
Thursday, May 14, Ms. Lisa Sayles-Adams
5-6 p.m. Community Q & A
7:30-8:30 p.m. Final Board Interview
MORE ON THE FINALISTS
Sayles-Adams has been assistant principal in North St. Paul-Maplewood-Oakdale for one. Formerly she worked for eight years in St. Paul Public Schools in the same capacity as well as a middle school principal. Her additional experience came as a principal in Clayton County in Georgia and a teacher and principal in Minneapolis Public Schools.
She received her bachelor and masters degrees from the University of Minnesota. Sayles-Adams is currently working on her doctorate from Minnesota State University-Mankato.
Like Laager, Sayles-Adams was among three finalists in 2019 for the Osseo-Maple Grove Area Schools Superintendent position.
Ridlehoover has been assistant superintendent in Mounds Views' two high school district for three years. He also was a former principal at Mounds View and Wayzata. He was selected Minnesota High School Principal of the Year in 2017.
Ridlehoover was a finalist for the Hastings Superintendent position recently before withdrawing his name.
Laager, superintendent in Belle Plaine for five years, was previously a principal and Executive Director of Curriculum, Instruction, Assessment and Secondary Education at Stillwater Public Schools for eight years. Additionally, he was a teacher in Spring Lake Park and an assistant principal at Champlin Park High School.
Laager was a finalist for the Osseo-Maple Grove superintendent position in 2019, as well as runner-up for the Burnsville-Eagan-Savage job that same year.