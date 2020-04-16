Eastern Carver County Schools want to know how distance learning is going at your household, District 112 families.
If you haven't done so yet, the district asks families to complete a check-in: eccs.mn/dlsurveyenglish or eccs.mn/dlsurveyspanish.
The survey takes only a few minutes.
Survey questions include communication between school/teacher and student, if questions are answered in a timely manner, daily workload, navigating Google Classroom, and any additional support and resources are needed.